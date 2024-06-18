Justin Timberlake was arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated, according to reports. The 43-year-old pop star was taken into custody in Sag Harbor, New York, and was charged with one count of DWI. He was released without bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, July 26. Timberlake, who is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, had his last performance in Miami, Florida, and has upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City.

While Timberlake deals with legal issues, his wife Jessica Biel has been busy filming “The Better Sister” in Central Park. The couple, who have two children together, celebrated Father’s Day recently. Biel shared a heartfelt post on social media expressing her love and gratitude for Timberlake as a father. In return, Timberlake also shared a touching message on Instagram, expressing his love for his children and his role as a father.

Timberlake made headlines recently for stopping a show to help a fan in need during his performance of “Cry Me A River.” A video posted on TikTok showed Timberlake pausing the song and directing someone to assist a fan in the audience. This act of kindness further highlights Timberlake’s caring and compassionate nature.

As Timberlake navigates the legal repercussions of his DWI arrest, fans continue to show their support for the talented singer and performer. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story.