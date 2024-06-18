Justin Timberlake was arrested for driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons on Monday night. The singer, known for hits like “SexyBack,” was arraigned on Tuesday. A spokesperson for Timberlake has not yet commented on the situation.

The incident took place in Sag Harbor, New York, where Timberlake had been dining at the American Hotel before heading to a friend’s house. He was pulled over by the police and taken into custody. Timberlake was charged with DWI, as well as citations for running a stop sign and failing to stay in his lane. He was released without bail and seen leaving court in casual attire with his attorney.

The Sag Harbor Police Department is expected to release a formal statement on the matter later in the day. Yahoo reached out to various authorities for comment but has not received responses yet.

The Hamptons, located on Long Island, are known for being a summer destination for wealthy and famous individuals.

Timberlake is currently on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” and recently performed in Tampa and Miami. He has upcoming shows in Chicago and New York City. Meanwhile, his wife Jessica Biel has been in New York City filming a TV series and posted a Father’s Day tribute to Timberlake on social media.

This breaking news story sheds light on the legal trouble Timberlake is facing and adds a layer of complexity to his current tour and personal life. It serves as a reminder of the consequences of driving under the influence and the importance of following traffic laws to ensure safety on the road.