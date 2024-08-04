Justin Bieber showed his love and excitement for his pregnant wife, Hailey Bieber, by kissing and cradling her growing baby bump in a series of sweet photos shared on Instagram. The couple, who have been married for six years, announced the pregnancy news with joy and anticipation.

In the photos, Hailey looked stunning in a skintight red dress that accentuated her bump, paired with yellow heels and a “B” necklace. Justin, on the other hand, sported a casual black shirt and baggy khaki shorts, showing off their unique styles. The couple shared intimate moments, including kissing and posing together, as they await the arrival of their first child.

Fans of Justin and Hailey couldn’t contain their excitement and love for the couple, leaving heartwarming comments on the photos. Many expressed their joy and well wishes for the soon-to-be parents, showering them with love and support.

While the couple basks in the happiness of their pregnancy journey, there have been speculations and controversies surrounding Justin’s ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. Some social media users accused Selena of trying to stir up drama by commenting on a TikTok video that featured one of Justin’s songs. However, Selena has previously addressed rumors of any animosity between her and Justin and Hailey.

Justin and Hailey’s love story has been a whirlwind romance, beginning in 2016 and culminating in their beautiful wedding in 2018. The couple continues to share their journey with fans, providing glimpses into their life and love for each other as they prepare to welcome their first child.

As the world eagerly awaits the arrival of Justin and Hailey’s baby, the couple’s fans remain dedicated and supportive, following their pregnancy updates and celebrating each milestone along the way. The love and joy shared between Justin and Hailey serve as an inspiration to many, showcasing a deep and loving bond that continues to grow with each passing day.