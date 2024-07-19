Julia Fox surprised her fans with a bold new hair look, reverting back to her natural brunette locks after sporting platinum blond hair for some time. The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram Stories to share a mirror selfie showcasing her freshly dyed dark brown hair, styled in soft waves and cut into layers. In a departure from her usual flashy outfits, Fox opted for a more laid-back appearance, donning an oversized graphic sweatshirt in the photo. Despite her fresh-faced look, she had multiple bandages on her hands, peeking out as she held her phone.

Known for her daring style choices, Fox has been experimenting with various hairstyles recently, showcasing her versatility. She previously sported bleached brows and silver hair earlier this year, captivating her audience with each new look.

While the reason behind her switch to brunette remains a mystery, Fox hinted that her transformation was work-related, tagging Toronto, Ontario, Canada in her post. Speculation arose about her involvement in a new project, with Instyle Magazine suggesting that she might be filming in Canada away from her usual NYC surroundings. Responding to the speculation, the actress confirmed that she was indeed working on something new.

Although the details of her current project remain undisclosed, Fox has been linked to Jordan Peele’s upcoming film, “Him,” where she stars alongside Marlon Wayans. The actress’s ability to seamlessly transition between different looks and styles reflects her dedication to her craft and willingness to take on diverse roles.

As Fox continues to captivate audiences with her striking appearances, her latest brunette hairdo has undoubtedly made a statement. Whether she’s channeling a glamorous silver-haired look or embracing her natural brunette roots, one thing is certain – Julia Fox knows how to keep her fans guessing and eagerly anticipating her next move.