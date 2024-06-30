JoJo Siwa, the 21-year-old star, recently showed off a new tattoo on her arm just below her shoulder. The tattoo, a massive piece featuring a Teddy bear with wings wearing a mask over its eyes, is said to depict her new album cover. The photos of the tattoo were shared by the Costello Tattoo Team in Los Angeles, California, on social media. In one of the pictures, Siwa poses with a silly face next to the tattoo artist who created the masterpiece.

Although the exact date of when she got the tattoo is unknown, Siwa was spotted without it on June 22 during Pride Fest in Chicago, Illinois. At the event, she performed with her dancers and showcased her vibrant personality. On her Instagram, Siwa recently teased a new “Guilty Pleasure” video where she appears in a black bikini top under a bedazzled construction vest, engaging in provocative dance moves with her dancers.

This new era for JoJo Siwa marks a departure from her child star image as she embraces a more adult chapter in her career. In an interview with ET, she talked about navigating this transition while still maintaining a connection with her young fan base. Siwa expressed her excitement for creating art and being real and honest in her music and performances, showcasing her growth as a 20 to 21-year-old artist.

As JoJo Siwa continues to evolve as an artist, her fans can expect to see more of her authentic self and artistic expression in her upcoming projects. Stay tuned for more updates on JoJo Siwa and her journey in the music industry.