Jennifer Lopez, the multi-talented singer and actress, was seen out and about in Beverly Hills, California, over the weekend. This sighting comes just a week after she made headlines for rekindling her romance with her estranged husband, Ben Affleck. The star was spotted running errands solo, looking chic and stylish in a long burgundy cardigan, black top, and flared jeans. She completed her ensemble with a black hat, sunglasses, large gold hoop earrings, heels, and a brown fringe bag.

Reunion with Ben Affleck

Last week, the paparazzi caught Jennifer Lopez sharing a kiss with Ben Affleck during an outing with their four children. The couple, who were previously married, seem to be rekindling their romance after being spotted together multiple times recently. Affleck was also seen dropping off their son Samuel at Jennifer Garner’s house, indicating that they are spending more time together as a family.

Family Outing at Beverly Hills Hotel

The former couple was spotted having brunch at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge with their children, including Affleck’s daughters Seraphina and Violet, Lopez’s twins Emme and Max, as well as their son Samuel. Sources reported that they were holding hands and kissing inside the restaurant, showing signs of affection despite their past divorce. This public outing marked the first time they were seen together since Lopez filed for divorce in August.

Back-to-School Night Event

In another public appearance, Lopez and Affleck reunited at a back-to-school night event for their children. Despite their divorce proceedings, the couple showed a united front while supporting their kids at the Los Angeles area school. Insiders revealed that they were cordial and cool with each other, indicating that they are prioritizing co-parenting despite their personal relationship status.

Sources close to the couple revealed that they still plan to move forward with their divorce, despite their recent public appearances together. This decision comes after Lopez filed for divorce citing April 26 as their separation date. Although they reportedly did not sign a prenup before tying the knot, they may face a potential battle over assets, including their Beverly Hills mansion that they put up for sale for $68 million in July.

As fans and onlookers speculate about the future of their relationship, Lopez and Affleck continue to navigate their personal lives while focusing on their children’s well-being. Their recent public appearances together have sparked rumors of a reconciliation, but only time will tell what the future holds for this famous couple.

Overall, Jennifer Lopez’s busy weekend in Beverly Hills showcased her ability to balance her personal life with her public image. Despite the ongoing drama surrounding her relationship with Ben Affleck, she remains focused on her career and her family. As a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, Lopez’s every move is scrutinized by the media, but she continues to rise above the gossip and maintain her status as a respected artist and performer.