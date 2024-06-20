Jennifer Aniston, the beloved star from “Friends,” is not only known for her iconic hair but also for her ageless complexion that everyone covets. She recently shared that she is willing to try almost anything to maintain her youthful appearance, including unconventional treatments like a salmon sperm facial. However, not all of her beauty secrets are as fishy as that.

Like many of us, Aniston follows a relatively simple skincare routine that includes a gentle cleanser, lightweight moisturizer, toner, serums, and a scrub. Over the years, she has praised a variety of hair, makeup, and skincare products that have become her go-tos for maintaining her flawless look.

For skincare, Aniston swears by Shani Darden Retinol Reform Serum, Tatcha The Serum Stick, Augustinus Bader The Rich Cream, Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion, and 111SKIN Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose Face Mask. She also loves the Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, and Ziip Halo Microcurrent Device to keep her skin looking fresh and youthful.

In terms of makeup and fragrance, Aniston’s favorites include MAC Satin Lipstick in Paramount, Kai Perfume Oil, Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm, Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops, Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Penelope Pink, Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask, MAC Lip Pencil in Spice, Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, Grande Cosmetics GrandeLIPS Plumper, and Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick.

When it comes to haircare, Aniston relies on Olaplex No. 3 Repairing Treatment, LolaVie Glossing Detangler from her own haircare line, and the Wet Brush Pro Flex Dry to maintain her luscious locks. She has even collaborated with Wet Brush on a special detangling brush.

Aniston’s beauty routine is a mix of high-end products and drugstore favorites, making it accessible to fans who want to achieve her timeless look. Whether you’re looking to perfect your skincare routine, glam up your makeup, or care for your hair like Jennifer Aniston, her recommended products are a great place to start. With her glowing complexion, glossy hair, and flawless makeup, it’s no wonder she remains a beauty icon in Hollywood.