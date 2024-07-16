Ingrid Andress made headlines with her recent performance of the national anthem at the Home Run Derby in Arlington, Texas. Fans quickly took to social media to compare her rendition to Fergie’s controversial version from 2018. Some even joked about it being the worst anthem performance of all time.

In response to the backlash, Andress took to Instagram to admit that she was drunk during the performance and announced that she would be entering rehab. This revelation garnered support from fellow artists like Carly Pearce, Hillary Scott, and Julia Michaels. The Brothers Osborne also defended Andress, suggesting that technical issues with her monitors may have contributed to the performance.

Despite the recent incident, Andress is a talented vocalist with multiple hits under her belt, including the double platinum single “More Hearts Than Mine.” She has been nominated for four GRAMMY awards and is known for her emotionally charged performances. She recently announced the release of her new single, “Colorado 9,” and will be performing at special shows in Nashville and Denver.

Andress has been vocal about her pride in representing Nashville and country music on a larger platform. Her upcoming single release and live performances are highly anticipated by fans. Despite the recent controversy, Andress continues to be a respected artist in the music industry.