Bill Nighy, known for his role in Love Actually, has brought his acclaimed movie, Living, to Netflix UK. The film, released in 2022, is a modern take on Akira Kurosawa’s Ikiru, where Nighy, aged 74, plays a civil servant grappling with a terminal illness and searching for purpose. Living was well-received upon its initial release and is considered one of Nighy’s best performances. Despite receiving an Oscar nomination for his role, he lost out to Brendan Fraser for The Whale.

Starting from July 3, viewers in the UK and Ireland can enjoy Living on Netflix. The movie, which earned $12.1 million at the box office, also stars Aimee Lou Wood, Tom Burke, Alex Sharp, Lia Williams, and Matilda Ziegler. Directed by Oliver Hermanus, the film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike.

Aimee Lou Wood, known for her role in Sex Education, shared her experience of working with Nighy on Living. She praised Nighy’s dedication to his craft and his depth as an actor. Despite his success, Nighy remains humble and committed to his work, which has inspired those around him.

Nighy’s career began in the 1970s with theatre roles before transitioning to the big screen. His breakout role in Love Actually propelled him to international fame, leading to appearances in popular films like Pirates of the Caribbean, Hot Fuzz, Shaun of the Dead, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1. Over the years, he has received numerous awards, including a BAFTA and Golden Globe, as well as nominations for an Academy Award, Tony Award, and Laurence Olivier Award.

Fans of Nighy and lovers of heartfelt cinema are encouraged to check out Living on Netflix for a touching and poignant viewing experience. The film showcases Nighy’s talent and versatility as an actor, solidifying his status as one of the industry’s most respected performers. Don’t miss the opportunity to witness this emotional journey unfold on the screen.