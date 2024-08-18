Haley Joel Osment, the former child star known for his iconic role in “The Sixth Sense,” recently opened up about his Hollywood hiatus and life updates in a rare interview with E! News. Now 36 years old, Osment reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry, including the challenges he faced as a young actor navigating fame and the pressures of show business.

Growing up in the spotlight, Osment’s parents instilled in him the importance of prioritizing his happiness and well-being. They always reminded him that if the industry ever stopped being enjoyable, he had the freedom to walk away. As he reached college age, Osment took the opportunity to step back from Hollywood and pursue a degree in theater, allowing him to explore his passion for acting on a deeper level.

Despite the uncertainties and challenges that come with a career in the entertainment industry, Osment’s love for acting has remained unwavering. Over the years, he has continued to pursue roles that inspire and challenge him, including his latest project in Zoë Kravitz’s directorial debut, “Blink Twice,” set to hit theaters on August 23rd.

Reflecting on his decision to distance himself from Hollywood during his time at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2006, Osment recalled the intense tabloid culture that pervaded the industry at the time. The predatory nature of the paparazzi and media scrutiny made him grateful for the opportunity to focus on his studies and personal growth away from the spotlight.

After spending 15 years living in New York City, Osment eventually returned to Los Angeles, where he has noticed a shift in the culture surrounding celebrity and privacy. The toxic paparazzi culture that plagued his youth has mellowed out, allowing him to navigate the industry with a renewed sense of perspective and appreciation for the changes that have taken place.

One of the challenges Osment faced as a public figure was learning how to navigate social media while maintaining his privacy. He initially resisted joining platforms like Instagram but eventually embraced them as a way to connect with fans and promote his work in a controlled and authentic manner. Despite the initial hesitation, Osment now finds joy in sharing glimpses of his life and projects with his followers.

As he delves into new roles and projects, Osment acknowledges the evolution of the entertainment industry, particularly with the rise of social media and digital platforms. He admires younger actors who effortlessly navigate the online landscape, recognizing the unique challenges they face in balancing their personal and professional lives in the digital age.

In his latest film, “Blink Twice,” Osment portrays a struggling actor named Tom, who embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery and growth. The role challenged Osment to explore new facets of his craft and push his boundaries as an actor, showcasing his versatility and dedication to his craft.

Looking back on his iconic role as Cole Sear in “The Sixth Sense,” Osment reflects on the impact the film had on his life and career. Despite the passage of time, he still vividly remembers the experience of filming and the relationships he formed with his co-stars and crew members, including the legendary Bruce Willis.

As he continues to navigate the entertainment industry, Osment credits his family for instilling in him a strong sense of grounding and perspective. His parents’ guidance and support have been instrumental in helping him navigate the highs and lows of fame, while his sister Emily Osment, also a successful actor, has been a constant source of inspiration and support in his journey.

Looking ahead, Osment is excited about his sister’s upcoming wedding and continues to pursue new opportunities in the industry, including his recent collaboration with acclaimed director Tim Burton on the second season of Netflix’s “Wednesday.” With a renewed sense of passion and dedication to his craft, Osment remains grateful for the opportunities that have shaped his career and looks forward to the future with optimism and enthusiasm.