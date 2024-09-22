Gypsy Rose Blanchard, known for her appearance on “Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” is currently in her second trimester of pregnancy and is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker. As her pregnancy progresses, Gypsy has been sharing updates on her journey, including her experiences with symptoms and the exciting milestones she has reached.

Gypsy Announces Pregnancy

In a surprising announcement in July, Gypsy revealed that she and Ken were expecting their first child together, due in January 2025. The news came as a shock to many, as the pregnancy was unplanned. However, Gypsy expressed her excitement at the prospect of becoming a parent and embarking on this new chapter in her life.

Gypsy Reveals Baby’s Gender

Just a month after announcing her pregnancy, Gypsy shared the gender of her baby in a heartwarming Instagram video. With pink confetti filling the air, Gypsy and Ken joyfully announced that they were expecting a baby girl. The couple expressed their gratitude for the love and support they had received from friends and family, as they looked forward to starting their family together.

Gypsy’s Pregnancy Update

In a recent YouTube video posted on September 18, Gypsy provided an update on her pregnancy journey. She shared that she had started to feel her baby kicking more frequently, especially at night between 9 and 11 PM. Gypsy marveled at the experience of feeling her baby’s movements and sleeping patterns, noting that she found it particularly magical when her baby was active after she ate sweets.

Despite the joy of feeling her baby kick, Gypsy also shared some discomfort she had been experiencing. She mentioned that her thighs would fall asleep when she stood for too long or lay on one side, a common pregnancy symptom that she hoped would subside after giving birth. To manage the discomfort, Gypsy made sure to take breaks throughout the day and sit down when needed.

On the topic of food cravings, Gypsy revealed that she had developed a newfound love for applesauce during her pregnancy. She kept packs of it in the fridge and enjoyed it cold, along with cravings for fruits and sweets. Gypsy acknowledged that her cravings were a mix of healthy and indulgent choices, highlighting the variety of tastes she was experiencing during this time.

Expressing gratitude for her pregnancy journey, Gypsy shared that she felt blessed that everything was going well. She reflected on the ups and downs of pregnancy, from feeling her baby kick to experiencing discomfort, and expressed her excitement at the prospect of becoming a mother in the near future. Gypsy’s journey towards motherhood continues to be a source of joy and wonder as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of her baby girl.

Overall, Gypsy’s pregnancy update highlights the various experiences and emotions that come with expecting a child. From the initial surprise of the pregnancy announcement to the excitement of revealing the baby’s gender, Gypsy’s journey towards motherhood is filled with love, gratitude, and anticipation. As she navigates the changes and challenges of pregnancy, Gypsy remains optimistic and grateful for the blessings that come with bringing a new life into the world.