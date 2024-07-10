GB News Presenters Ellie Costello and Stephen Dixon recently shared some exciting news about the channel’s significant transformation. The two hosts discussed the changes made to the channel’s headquarters and studio, which has recently undergone a major refurbishment.

Ellie Costello mentioned that the studio refurbishment is going really well and that they are very busy with the changes. The central London office now boasts a new studio, which has contributed to the positive atmosphere at GB News. Stephen Dixon also expressed his excitement about the new look of the studio, confirming that it looks great.

The refurbishment includes a striking new background and a show-stopping table and chair set for the presenters. Host Eamonn Holmes teased viewers about the changes, emphasizing that it’s the same show but with a different look. He highlighted the differences in lighting, desk height, and the curvature of the desk, mentioning that he will now sit on a different side of the table.

Despite the positive changes in the studio, it is unclear how much the renovation cost. This transformation comes after GB News reported pre-tax losses of £42.4 million for the year ending in May 2023. Despite these financial challenges, the presenters are optimistic about the future of the channel and are hoping for more wins and success in the upcoming year.

In addition to the studio refurbishment, GB News also won two TRIC Awards for best daytime programme and best presenter. Nigel Farage, Reform UK Leader and GB News presenter, received the best presenter award for the second year in a row. The channel’s success at the TRIC Awards reflects the dedication and hard work of the entire team at GB News.

Overall, the changes and transformations at GB News signal a new chapter for the channel. With a fresh studio look and continued commitment to delivering quality programming, GB News is poised for continued success in the future. The presenters, staff, and viewers are excited about what’s to come and are looking forward to more exciting developments at the channel.