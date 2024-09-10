Kit Harington, best known for his role as Jon Snow in the hit series Game of Thrones, recently opened up about why his children may never watch the show in an exclusive interview. The actor, who shares two children with his wife and former co-star Rose Leslie, expressed concerns about the violent and intense nature of the show, particularly considering the fate of Leslie’s character, Ygritte.

Harington’s sentiments reflect the profound impact that Game of Thrones had on its cast, many of whom spent years working on the groundbreaking HBO series. For young actors like Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran Stark, the experience of growing up on the set of one of the world’s biggest television shows was both challenging and transformative. Despite the immense popularity and success of the show, many cast members struggled with the pressures and demands of being part of such a massive production.

Maisie Williams, who auditioned for the role of Arya Stark at the age of 12, shared her experience of feeling overwhelmed by the constant schedule of shooting and promoting the show. Williams expressed relief at being able to move on from the all-consuming world of Game of Thrones and focus on projects that excite her. Similarly, Sophie Turner, who portrayed Sansa Stark, reflected on the empowering impact of playing her character and the lasting influence it has had on her life.

As the cast members have moved on from Game of Thrones, they have pursued diverse and exciting projects in film, television, and theater. Kit Harington has returned to the stage and joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in The Eternals, while also appearing in HBO’s Industry. His wife, Rose Leslie, has continued her acting career with roles in The Good Fight and feature films like The Time Traveler’s Wife and Death on the Nile.

Emilia Clarke, who portrayed Daenerys Targaryen on the show, has garnered critical acclaim for her performances in projects like Last Christmas and a West End production of Chekhov’s The Seagull. Sophie Turner has explored new roles in projects like The Staircase and the ITV series Joan, following her time on Game of Thrones.

Jack Gleeson, who played the infamous Joffrey Baratheon, took a break from acting to focus on his studies before returning to the screen in projects like Sex Education and The Famous Five. Similarly, Alfie Allen, who portrayed Theon Greyjoy, has taken on challenging roles in series like Harlots and White House Farm, as well as a chilling portrayal of Timothy McVeigh in the indie thriller McVeigh.

The diverse and talented cast of Game of Thrones has continued to captivate audiences with their performances in a wide range of projects since the show’s conclusion. From fantasy epics to true crime dramas, the actors have showcased their versatility and dedication to their craft. As fans eagerly await their next on-screen appearances, the legacy of Game of Thrones lives on in the remarkable careers of its talented cast members.