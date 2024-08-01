A new beauty brand called Freewill is changing the game in hair care and has partnered with Sally Beauty, a retailer known for high-quality hair products. Together, they are introducing a concept called “hair cycling” to consumers, which is a fresh approach to taking care of your hair.

Hair cycling involves regularly changing up the hair care products you use, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling products. This practice has been around for a while but has recently gained popularity, especially on platforms like TikTok. Freewill’s upcoming launch is expected to make this trend even more accessible to consumers, allowing them to experiment with different products and techniques.

To start hair cycling properly, experts recommend simplifying your hair care routine by using only shampoo and conditioner for a week or two. This break from multiple products can help you assess the needs of your hair, such as dryness, softness, or volume. You can then introduce scalp treatments to maintain a healthy scalp and hair follicles, followed by a regular exfoliation schedule.

The key benefit of hair cycling is that it prevents product buildup, addresses specific hair needs like dryness or breakage, and nourishes both the scalp and hair follicles. Renowned hair stylists like Cynthia Alvarez and Helen Reavey have highlighted the advantages of this practice, emphasizing that it gives your hair a break from harsh ingredients commonly found in hair products, such as silicones and sulfates.

By incorporating hair cycling into your hair care routine, you can maintain healthier, more vibrant hair in the long run. Experimenting with different products and techniques allows you to tailor your routine to meet the specific needs of your hair, leading to improved overall hair health and appearance. So, if you’re looking to elevate your hair care regimen and achieve salon-quality results at home, consider giving hair cycling a try with Freewill and Sally Beauty’s collaboration.