The US Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation recently completed a week of testimony regarding the tragic implosion of the Titan submersible in June 2023. The hearings are set to resume for a second week on Monday, with individuals close to the sub sharing crucial details about the incident. The Titan submersible, owned by OceanGate Inc., was on a deep-sea expedition to explore the wreckage of the Titanic when it imploded less than two hours into its descent. The devastating event resulted in the loss of all five passengers on board, sparking concerns about the safety, design, and construction materials of the submersible.

New Footage Unveils the Wreckage of the Titan Submersible

The US Coast Guard recently released new footage showcasing the wreckage of the Titan submersible on the ocean floor. The deep-sea vessel, adorned with the OceanGate logo, is surrounded by scattered debris, offering a haunting glimpse into the aftermath of the implosion. The footage also provides a close-up view of the vessel’s tail, wires, gauges, and electronics, captured by a remotely operated vehicle. This visual evidence sheds light on the extent of the damage sustained by the Titan submersible during its ill-fated mission.

Witness Recalls Last Moments Before the Descent of the Titan Crew

Renata Rojas, a mission specialist who volunteered for the Titan expedition, recounted her interactions with the crew before their descent during her testimony before the US Coast Guard. Emotionally recalling the last moments she shared with the five passengers, Rojas described seeing them smiling as they prepared to board the submersible, expressing their excitement for the journey ahead. She vividly remembered the instant communication was lost, prompting concerns and inquiries about the crew’s whereabouts. Rojas, who had previously visited the Titanic wreck with OceanGate, acknowledged the inherent risks associated with deep-sea exploration but emphasized that she had never felt unsafe during her experiences.

The five passengers aboard the Titan submersible were identified as Pakistani-British businessman Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman Dawood, British businessman Hamish Harding, former French Navy commander and submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush. The tragic loss of these individuals has sparked a wave of questions surrounding the circumstances leading to the implosion of the submersible and the safety measures in place during the ill-fated expedition.

Insights into the Crew’s Final Communication Before the Tragic Implosion

As investigators delved into the events leading up to the Titan’s implosion, they revealed that communication with the crew was sporadic throughout the descent. One of the final messages sent by the crew before losing contact with the surface vessel Polar Prince simply stated, “All good here,” providing little insight into the impending disaster that would claim the lives of all onboard. The message was transmitted approximately one hour into the dive at a depth of 3,346 meters, marking a critical point in the expedition where communication breakdowns became apparent.

Concerns over the safety of the Titan submersible were raised well before the tragic implosion, with reports indicating over 100 equipment issues in the two years leading up to the incident. Tony Nissen, OceanGate’s former engineering director, highlighted his strained relationship with CEO Stockton Rush as the submersible neared completion in early 2018. Nissen revealed that the Titan had been struck by lightning that year, compromising its experimental carbon fiber hull and raising red flags about its structural integrity. Despite his warnings, Nissen was eventually terminated from his position, further underscoring the internal turmoil within OceanGate leading up to the ill-fated expedition.

Former operations director David Lochridge echoed Nissen’s concerns, informing the US Coast Guard that the Titan’s carbon shell had not undergone proper testing for deep-sea dives prior to his dismissal in 2018. Lochridge alleged that OceanGate prioritized profitability over safety, with minimal emphasis on scientific rigor in their operations. Following his termination, Lochridge faced legal action from OceanGate for disclosing confidential information, a move he countered with a wrongful dismissal lawsuit, revealing the contentious atmosphere within the company.

Patrick Lahey, co-founder of Triton Submarines, expressed reservations about the Titan’s design to CEO Stockton Rush, particularly citing issues with the submersible’s glass dome and the necessity for proper certification. Steven Ross, a marine scientist who was part of the crew during the Titan’s fourth mission in 2023, recounted a harrowing incident where a platform malfunction caused all passengers to be thrown to the back of the submersible for an extended period, highlighting the operational challenges faced during the ill-fated expedition.

Antonella Wilby, a former engineering contractor for OceanGate, disclosed a concerning incident during a dive on July 15, 2022, where a loud bang as loud as an explosion was heard upon resurfacing. Despite her reservations, Wilby was discouraged from raising the issue due to fears of legal repercussions and accusations of lacking an “explorer mindset.” The lack of transparency and accountability within OceanGate’s operations has come under scrutiny, with Wilby’s testimony shedding light on the culture of silence that permeated the organization.

As the Marine Board of Investigation continues to unravel the events leading to the Titan’s implosion, the testimonies of individuals involved in the expedition provide critical insights into the systemic issues and safety concerns that plagued OceanGate’s operations. The tragic loss of the five passengers aboard the submersible serves as a stark reminder of the risks inherent in deep-sea exploration and the imperative to prioritize safety and diligence in such endeavors. The quest for answers and accountability in the aftermath of the Titan’s implosion remains ongoing, with the hope that lessons learned from this tragedy will prevent similar incidents in the future.