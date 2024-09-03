Jennifer Garner, beloved actress and mother of three, has showcased her $7.9 million Los Angeles farmhouse in a recent feature with Architectural Digest. The stunning residence, nestled in the hills of Los Angeles, was a labor of love for Garner, who built it following her divorce from actor Ben Affleck in 2018. The farmhouse serves as a sanctuary for Garner and her children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, offering a glimpse into her life post-divorce.

Creating a Family Haven

After years of searching for the perfect home, Garner decided to take matters into her own hands and build her dream farmhouse from scratch. The decision came after struggling to find a residence that offered the privacy and warmth she desired for her family. Garner’s vision for the home was to blend old-world charm with modern functionality, creating a space where her children could thrive and make lasting memories.

Working with husband-and-wife architect and interior designer team Steve and Brooke Giannetti, as well as designer Laura Putnam, Garner brought her dream home to life. The collaborative effort resulted in a warm and inviting space filled with custom features tailored to Garner’s unique preferences. From a Harry Potter-themed office for Samuel to a saltwater aquarium and stained glass reading nook, the farmhouse is a reflection of Garner’s creativity and attention to detail.

Family-Friendly Features

One of the standout features of Garner’s farmhouse is the slumber party room, complete with four built-in bunk beds where her children and their friends can gather for movie nights and sleepovers. Garner’s dedication to creating a space where kids can be kids is evident throughout the home, from the cozy reading nook to the orchard filled with cherries, apples, and other fruits that her children love to explore.

Garner’s passion for sustainability is also showcased in her backyard, where a greywater system filters water from the home’s washing machine and dishwasher to nourish the lush landscape. In the “vegetable house,” kale, thyme, tomatoes, and green beans thrive, providing fresh produce for Garner and her family to enjoy.

A Labor of Love

Despite being a private person, Garner decided to open up her home to Architectural Digest to share her pride and gratitude for the farmhouse she built from the ground up. Walking through the space, Garner exudes joy and contentment, expressing her gratitude for being able to create a home where she and her children can make lasting memories.

As she reflects on the process of building her dream farmhouse post-divorce, Garner’s sentiment is one of fulfillment and happiness. The journey of creating a space that embodies her vision of warmth, history, and family has brought her a sense of accomplishment and pride.

In conclusion, Jennifer Garner’s $7.9 million Los Angeles farmhouse is more than just a stunning property—it’s a testament to her resilience, creativity, and dedication to creating a haven for her family. From the thoughtful design elements to the sustainable features, the farmhouse is a reflection of Garner’s values and priorities as a mother and homeowner. As she continues to navigate life after divorce, Garner’s farmhouse stands as a symbol of hope, renewal, and the power of creating a home that truly reflects who you are and what you value.