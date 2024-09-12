Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Attend Red Carpet Event with 4 Kids

Ewan McGregor, known for his iconic role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, recently graced the red carpet with his family at a special event in Hollywood. The actor, who was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on September 12, was accompanied by his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead and their four children.

In a heartwarming speech during the ceremony, Ewan expressed his gratitude to the attendees and shared his emotions about receiving the prestigious star. “I just want to thank all of you for coming today,” Ewan began. “I had absolutely no idea what it would feel like or what it would mean, but it means a great deal and it feels very, very nice and very touched by the whole thing.”

The 53-year-old actor also took the opportunity to acknowledge his family, including his daughters Clara, Jamyan, Esther, and Anouk, whom he shares with his ex-wife Eve Mavrakis, as well as his 3-year-old son Laurie with Mary. Despite Esther being unable to attend the event due to filming commitments, Ewan expressed his pride in his daughters Clara and Esther for following in his acting footsteps.

Ewan shared a special moment he had with his daughter Esther while working on a film together, highlighting the joy of collaborating with his family in the industry. He also praised his eldest daughter Clara for her talent and dedication to acting, emphasizing the bond they share both on and off the screen.

While his youngest daughter Anouk has yet to pursue acting, Ewan jokingly expressed his admiration for her as an “amazing human being,” teasing about her future endeavors. The actor playfully remarked, “I don’t know what you’re going to be, but we’ll find out.”

Turning his attention to his daughter Jamyan, Ewan commended her for her aspirations to become a homicide detective, showcasing her independence and determination to carve her own path. He shared his pride in Jamyan’s achievements and encouraged her to pursue her dreams with confidence.

In a touching tribute to his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ewan affectionately referred to her as his “favorite actress in the world,” highlighting their strong bond both personally and professionally. The couple, who recently starred together in the miniseries A Gentleman in Moscow, have shared their joy in working alongside each other and supporting each other’s careers.

During the event, Ewan also took a moment to acknowledge his son Laurie, who was present at the ceremony. The actor playfully introduced Laurie to the audience, showcasing their playful dynamic and shared love for the Star Wars universe.

Ewan and Mary playfully joked about their son Laurie’s inevitable love for Star Wars, given his parents’ connections to the franchise. With Ewan’s portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Mary’s role in the upcoming show Ahsoka, the couple humorously reflected on Laurie’s future as a dedicated Star Wars fan.

In a lighthearted anecdote, Ewan shared a funny moment involving Laurie’s reaction to meeting the puppet of the character Grogu from The Mandalorian. Despite being a fan of the stuffed version of Grogu at home, Laurie’s encounter with the puppet left him terrified, much to the amusement of his parents.

As the red carpet event concluded, Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead stood proudly alongside their children, showcasing their strong family bond and shared love for the entertainment industry. The actor’s heartfelt speech, filled with gratitude and admiration for his family, captured the essence of the special moment as they celebrated his achievements in Hollywood.

Overall, the event was a heartwarming display of family unity and support, as Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead shared a memorable evening with their children, marking a significant milestone in the actor’s career. The presence of their four kids added an extra layer of joy and pride to the occasion, creating lasting memories for the McGregor-Winstead family.