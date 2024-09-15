Celebrities brought their A-game to the red carpet at the 2024 Emmys, showcasing exclusive looks and trends that left everyone in awe. From Hollywood’s biggest stars to rising talents, the fashion at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles was nothing short of spectacular.

The Fashion Standouts

Leading the fashion parade was Laverne Cox, who stunned in a vintage Alexander McQueen gown adorned with gold applique and accessorized with a bold gold necklace and black shawl. The Orange Is The New Black alum’s look set the tone for an evening filled with glamour and sophistication.

Nominees and Nominated Shows

As the stars graced the red carpet, the excitement was palpable with actors like Ayo Edebiri, Jeremy Allen White, Jennifer Aniston, and Reese Witherspoon in attendance. Nominated shows like Baby Reindeer, Shogun, Abbot Elementary, and Reservation Dogs garnered attention for their outstanding performances and compelling storytelling.

Two debut series, Baby Reindeer and Shogun, received high praise and multiple nominations. Richard Gadd’s Netflix series, Baby Reindeer, based on his personal experience with a stalker, earned an impressive 11 nominations. FX’s Shogun, set in 1600s Japan, led the pack with a remarkable 25 nominations, including nods for stars Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai.

A Year of Exceptional Television

Despite the challenges faced by the industry due to strikes and disruptions, Television Academy chair Chris Abrego emphasized the importance of recognizing remarkable programs, extraordinary performances, and impactful storytelling. The diverse selection of stories showcased at the Emmys highlighted the resilience and creativity of the television industry.

The red carpet was a showcase of style and elegance, with celebrities like Amy Sussman, Mhi’ya Iman LePaige, and Jovan Adepo turning heads with their fashion choices. From princess-inspired gowns to sleek and modern ensembles, each star brought their unique flair to the evening’s festivities.

Celebrities like Emily Hampshire, Nischelle Turner, and Ilona Maher dazzled in designer creations, while Robin Roberts, Scott Evans, and Kit Hoover exuded sophistication in their red carpet looks. The fashion choices of Adam Feil, Brittany Feil, Terri Seymour, and Heather McMahan added a touch of glamour to the star-studded event.

As the night unfolded, the excitement continued to build with appearances from Laverne Cox, Ajwa Aljoudi, Zanna Roberts Rassi, and Melissa Peterman. Each celebrity brought their own sense of style and personality to the red carpet, making it a night to remember for fans and fashion enthusiasts alike.

The 2024 Emmys ceremony promises to be a memorable event, with the live broadcast scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 15, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. Viewers can also catch the Live From E!: Emmys red carpet pre-show starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, exclusively on E!. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness the glitz, glamour, and excitement of one of Hollywood’s most prestigious awards shows.