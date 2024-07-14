Eamonn Holmes caused quite a stir among his fans with a mysterious mention of “Ruth” in the comments section of his recent Instagram selfie. The GB News presenter, who recently announced his separation from Ruth Langsford, shared a new selfie on Instagram with his 801,000 followers. In the photo, the 64-year-old broadcaster can be seen sitting in his car, striking a pose with a subtle pout and a quizzical eyebrow raise.

While Eamonn’s caption talked about enjoying the cool shade in the car on a beautiful hot day, it was his comment that caught everyone’s attention. He wrote, “Thank u for saying so Ruth,” accompanied by sad and thumbs up emojis, leading fans to speculate about the meaning behind the message. Some fans even jokingly proposed marriage to him, to which Eamonn responded playfully.

This social media interaction comes in the midst of reports suggesting that Ruth is open to finding love again after their split. The couple confirmed the end of their 14-year marriage in May, and since then, Ruth has taken a break from her TV duties while Eamonn returned to his GB News programme.

Rumors have circulated about Eamonn spending time with relationship counselor Katie Alexander, leading to speculation about both parties moving on. Friends of Ruth have reportedly been encouraging her to meet someone new and move forward with her life. The unexpected turn of events has left Ruth reeling, but her friends have been supportive and emphasized the importance of her own happiness.

Eamonn and Ruth tied the knot in 2010 and share a son named Jack, who is now 22 years old. The couple’s split has been a topic of discussion among fans and the media, with many expressing their support for both Eamonn and Ruth as they navigate this challenging time in their lives. Despite the uncertainties and changes, both Eamonn and Ruth continue to focus on their individual paths and future endeavors.