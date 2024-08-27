Christina Hall, star of HGTV’s “Christina on the Coast,” is making some significant changes in her life as she navigates through a divorce from her third husband, Josh Hall. After more than two years of marriage, both Christina and Josh filed for divorce in July. As she embarks on this new chapter, Christina recently shared footage of herself visiting plastic surgeon Jonathan Zelken to have her wedding ring tattoo removed from her ring finger.

Christina’s Fresh Start

In an Instagram Story post on Aug. 26, Christina thanked her friends at Jonathan Zelken MD for taking care of her during the tattoo removal process. While she did not show the original tattoo, which was located on her ring finger, she had previously been seen covering it with a Band-Aid after stepping out without her wedding ring amidst the split with Josh.

This tattoo removal is not the only body art that Christina has. In January 2023, she shared a photo of her script tattoo that runs down her spine, reading “Still I Rise,” taken from the famous Maya Angelou poem of the same name. Christina has been open about her journey through divorce, sharing glimpses of her experiences and emotions with her followers on social media.

Family Dynamics

Christina shares three children with her previous husbands. She and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, have a daughter named Taylor, aged 13, and a son named Brayden, aged 8. With her second husband, Ant Anstead, Christina has a son named Hudson, aged 4. Despite the challenges of co-parenting, Christina has expressed her love and dedication to her children, emphasizing the importance of their well-being throughout the divorce process.

As Christina navigates through this difficult time, she has also provided some lighthearted moments on social media. In an Instagram Story post on Aug. 26, she humorously referenced the need for assistance with heavy lifting, suggesting that a strong assistant is a more cost-effective and safer choice than relying on a man.

Legal Drama and Allegations

Amid the divorce proceedings, Christina has made some pointed remarks about her ex-husband, Josh. She accused him of wanting a significant payout from their divorce and publicly commented on his alleged actions, including making an unauthorized transfer of over $35,000 to his personal bank account shortly after their breakup.

In court documents obtained by E! News, Christina detailed her concerns about Josh’s financial decisions and their impact on their separation. She expressed shock and dismay at the diversion of funds and questioned the timing of the transfer in relation to their separation date. Despite these challenges, Christina remains focused on protecting her assets and ensuring a fair resolution to their divorce.

Blended Families and New Beginnings

Throughout her relationships and marriages, Christina has experienced the complexities of blended families. Her former husband, Tarek El Moussa, has since remarried to Heather Rae Young, with whom he shares a son named Tristan. Heather has embraced her role as a “bonus mom” to Tarek’s older children, Taylor and Brayden, demonstrating a commitment to their blended family dynamic.

After her split from Ant Anstead, Christina has been focusing on co-parenting with him for the sake of their son, Hudson. Despite the challenges of shared custody, Christina remains dedicated to providing a stable and loving environment for her children. As she moves forward from her divorce with Josh, Christina is determined to prioritize her own well-being and peace of mind.

In conclusion, Christina Hall’s journey through divorce has been marked by challenges and changes, but she remains resilient and focused on building a bright future for herself and her children. As she removes symbols of her past relationships and embraces new beginnings, Christina is a testament to the strength and courage required to navigate through difficult times with grace and determination.