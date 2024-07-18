Reality stars Christina and Josh Hall are going through a divorce after being married for almost three years. The news came as a shock to many fans, especially since just a couple of weeks ago, Christina Hall, known for her show Christina on the Coast, was speaking lovingly about her husband while promoting their new real estate show with Tarek and Heather El Moussa.

Josh filed for divorce on July 16, listing their date of separation as July 8, which was just a day before Christina’s 41st birthday. He cited irreconcilable differences and is requesting spousal support. One insider close to the couple mentioned that the decision to file for divorce seemed sudden, but there had been underlying issues in their marriage for some time.

Christina, on the other hand, listed a different separation date of July 7 and is asking the court to deny Josh’s request for spousal support while requesting him to cover her attorney fees. She began removing photos of Josh from her social media accounts, with one post even referencing “the price of fame.” In the post, she shared her feelings about wanting to protect Josh from the media attention that comes with her public life.

The couple had been active on social media, but after the split, Christina deleted pictures of their wedding and Josh removed mentions of Christina and her children from his bio. Despite the breakup, Josh still had some photos of Christina on his Instagram account.

Just a week prior to the split, Christina had spoken about the importance of communication in a strong marriage. She mentioned that spending quality time together and going on trips were essential for maintaining a healthy relationship. She also expressed excitement about their upcoming house flipping show, The Flip Off, where they would be competing against Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa.

This will be Christina’s third divorce. Her first split was with Tarek El Moussa in 2016, with whom she shares two children. They had their fair share of co-parenting challenges but have managed to work together amicably. In 2018, Christina married British TV host Ant Anstead, but they separated after two years. They also had a custody battle over their son, which was settled outside of court.

Despite her history with divorces, Christina remains focused on her career in real estate and reality TV. The future of her new show and her personal life remains uncertain, but fans are eager to see how she navigates this latest chapter.