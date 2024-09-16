Chrishell Stause, known for her role in the hit reality TV show “Selling Sunset,” recently opened up about her experience with her “vintage” breast implants. The 43-year-old star revealed on Instagram that she had undergone her second breast augmentation after discovering that her 15-year-old implants had ruptured.

Stause shared in a video post that she had initially been fearful upon learning about the rupture, as she was unsure if it would lead to any complications. Despite not experiencing any symptoms, the revelation created a mental block for her, prompting her to take action to address the issue.

After a full body scan revealed the tear in her silicone implants, Stause decided to undergo surgery to remove all of the silicone. With her original surgeon no longer in practice, she connected with Dr. Josef Hadeed, whom she felt confident would provide her with the best care.

The Mayo Clinic states that a ruptured silicone breast implant may go unnoticed and can cause breast pain or changes in the shape of the breast. However, it is not believed to cause breast cancer, reproductive problems, or connective tissue disease.

Stause emphasized the importance of getting “vintage” implants checked out, urging her followers to prioritize their health and well-being. She clarified that her decision to share her plastic surgery experience was not meant to encourage anyone to alter their bodies but rather to raise awareness about the importance of addressing potential health concerns.

In addition to her recent breast augmentation, Stause previously underwent surgery to remove a large ovarian cyst in February 2023. She shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown following the procedure, highlighting the importance of seeking medical attention for unexplained symptoms.

While some of her “Selling Sunset” co-stars have been candid about their cosmetic procedures, Stause typically keeps her enhancements private. However, she expressed a desire to be fully transparent about her experiences in the hopes of helping others who may be going through similar health challenges.

Through her openness and honesty, Stause hopes to empower her followers to prioritize their health and seek medical guidance when needed. Despite facing challenges with her health, she remains positive and grateful for the care she receives from her loved ones.

As Stause continues to navigate her journey towards optimal health and well-being, she serves as a source of inspiration for others facing similar circumstances. By sharing her story, she encourages others to prioritize self-care and take proactive steps to address any health concerns that may arise.