Chloe Madeley and her ex-husband James Haskell were seen together on a family outing in London, showing a united front while co-parenting their one-year-old daughter, Bodhi. The couple appeared happy and relaxed as they strolled through the streets of Hampstead. Chloe was dressed in a grey vest top and cargo pants, while James showed off his muscles in a black vest and grey shorts.

Despite their split, Chloe and James seemed to be in good spirits as they took turns carrying Bodhi, who looked delighted to be spending time with both her parents. This outing comes after James received backlash from some of his followers for sharing a video of scantily-clad women dancing at a DJ set abroad. Although James clarified that the video was not his own, some fans criticized him for the content.

Chloe had previously expressed her frustration with James’ partying antics on their show, “Chloe Madeley: A Family Affair.” She was upset with him for posting videos and photos of himself with other women on social media, calling him out for his behavior. Despite their differences, Chloe acknowledged that James was having fun, even if it made her look bad.

The timeline of Chloe and James’ relationship includes their marriage in 2018, the birth of their daughter Bodhi in 2022, and their split in September 2023. They confirmed their breakup in an emotional statement in October 2023, with Chloe later opening up about her battle with depression following the separation. Chloe removed her wedding ring when James was seen talking to another woman, leading to speculation about their relationship status.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Chloe and James have continued to co-parent Bodhi harmoniously. Chloe has shared cryptic comments on social media about feeling “lucky” in her current state, indicating that she is focused on moving forward. James has transitioned into a successful DJ career after retiring from rugby, showcasing his passion for music and entertainment.

The family outing in London demonstrated that Chloe and James are committed to putting their daughter first and maintaining a positive relationship as co-parents. While they may have their differences, the love they have for Bodhi is evident in their interactions and shared parenting responsibilities. As they navigate the complexities of co-parenting, Chloe and James are setting an example of how to prioritize their child’s well-being above all else.