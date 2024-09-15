Celebrities in Hollywood are often recognized for their talent and contributions to the entertainment industry. While many stars have received accolades and awards for their work, there are some surprising names on the list of those who have never won an Emmy. Despite their impressive resumes and notable performances, these celebrities are still waiting for their moment to shine at the prestigious award show.

Ryan Gosling, known for his captivating performances on the big screen, recently received his first Emmy nomination in the Guest Actor In a Comedy Series category for his hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. This nomination came as a surprise to many, considering his established career in film. The Emmy Awards, set to be hosted by Eugene Levy and Dan Levy, will take place at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Sept. 15.

Another star who has yet to secure an Emmy win is Kristen Wiig, a beloved cast member of Saturday Night Live. Despite being nominated for nine individual Emmys, including seven for her work on the sketch comedy series, Wiig has not yet taken home the golden statue as of 2024.

This year, several long-standing TV stars earned their first Emmy nods, including Paul Rudd for his supporting role in Only Murders in the Building, Dakota Fanning for her performance in Ripley alongside Andrew Scott, and Jonathan Bailey for Fellow Travelers. These newcomers to the Emmy scene join a list of seasoned actors who are still vying for their first win.

Among the top-contenders at this year’s ceremony is Shogun, which received a whopping 25 nominations. Following closely behind is The Bear with 23 nominations, setting a record for most nominees in one year by a comedy series. Only Murders In The Building’s season three also earned 21 nominations, solidifying its place among the leading shows of the year.

The nominees for this year’s Emmy Awards expressed their excitement and gratitude for being recognized by the Television Academy. Selena Gomez, nominated for her lead actress role in Only Murders in the Building, celebrated the news with a heartfelt message on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for the opportunity to portray her character, Mabel.

Bowen Yang, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his work on Saturday Night Live, shared his appreciation for the entire cast and crew behind the production. The comedian expressed his honor to work with such talented individuals and thanked them for their hard work and dedication.

David Beckham, the soccer star turned actor, was thrilled to receive a nomination for his series, Beckham. He expressed his gratitude for the recognition and praised the entire creative team for their efforts in bringing the project to life.

Laura Dern, who starred and executive produced the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale, shared her joy at being nominated in several important categories. She thanked the Television Academy for recognizing the show and expressed her gratitude to the cast and crew for their hard work.

Kristen Wiig, known for her work on Palm Royale and Saturday Night Live, was shocked by her nominations. She expressed her happiness for everyone involved in the projects and thanked the creators, casts, writers, and crews for their dedication.

Sofia Vergara, nominated for her role in Griselda, reflected on her first dramatic role and expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the series. She thanked her director, costar, producer, and the entire creative team for their support and collaboration.

Andrew Scott, nominated for his role in Ripley, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to bring Tom Ripley to life in a new way. He thanked the extraordinary people he worked with on the project and congratulated them on their nominations.

Gary Oldman, nominated for Slow Horses, shared his pride in being part of a team that received nine Emmy nominations. He commended the cast, director, writer, composer, and each department for their talent and attentiveness in creating a quality show.

Jamie Lee Curtis, nominated for The Bear, celebrated the show’s record 23 nominations and expressed her honor to be a part of the creative family. She praised the show’s beauty, power, and truth, and thanked the team for their hard work.

Matthew Broderick, nominated for Only Murders in the Building, expressed his delight at being part of such a terrific show. He thanked the cast and crew for their hospitality and the Television Academy for the nomination.

Robert Downey Jr., nominated for The Sympathizer, shared his recognition with the director, castmates, and everyone involved in the project. He expressed his privilege in participating in the cross-cultural project and thanked the Television Academy for acknowledging his work.

Lily Gladstone, nominated for Under the Bridge, expressed her gratitude for the nomination and shared the honor with her costars and the creative team behind the series. She thanked everyone involved in bringing the story to light and celebrated the journey of telling Reena Virk’s story.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, nominated for Only Murders in the Building, expressed her joy at being part of the project and her gratitude for the nomination. She thanked the entire cast and crew for making it a memorable experience.

Julian Fellowes, creator of The Gilded Age, expressed his honor at the show receiving six Emmy nominations. He thanked the Television Academy for recognizing the work of the cast and crew and expressed his gratitude for being included in such esteemed company.

Juno Temple, nominated for Fargo, shared her excitement at the recognition and praised the show’s creator, Noah Hawley, as a genius. She thanked the FX team, cast, and crew for their exceptional work in bringing the story to life.

Richard Gadd, nominated for Baby Reindeer, expressed his gratitude for the 11 Emmy nominations the show received. He thanked the academy for recognizing the show and extended his thanks to Netflix, Clerkenwell, and the cast and crew for their hard work.

Jonathan Bailey, nominated for Fellow Travelers, shared his pride in playing Tim Laughlin and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He thanked his costar Matt Bomer and the entire cast and crew for their dedication to bringing the story to life.

Donald Glover and Francesca Sloane, creators of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, expressed their surprise and gratitude for the nominations. They thanked the Television Academy and everyone involved in bringing the show to life, including the cast, crew, and network.

Busy Phillipps, nominated for Girls5eva, celebrated the show’s two Emmy nominations and congratulated the writers and Sara Bareilles for their recognition. She encouraged viewers to watch the comedy series on Netflix to experience the best of what TV has to offer.

Carol Burnett, nominated for Palm Royale, expressed her delight at the nomination and thanked the entire team for their support. She shared her honor at being recognized alongside Kristen Wiig and the series.

Jessica Gunning, nominated for Baby Reindeer, was overwhelmed by the nomination and expressed her astonishment at being recognized alongside some of her favorite actresses. She thanked the Television Academy for the honor and celebrated the show’s success.

Tadanobu Asano, nominated for Shogun, shared his deep honor at being recognized for his role in the series. He thanked FX, the creators, and the entire team for their support and vision in bringing the project to life.

Aja Naomi King, nominated for Lessons in Chemistry, expressed her deep honor at being recognized by the Television Academy. She thanked the cast and crew for their collaboration and every person who supported her journey as an actor.

Nava Mau, nominated for Baby Reindeer, was moved by the recognition of her work and expressed her gratitude for the nomination. She thanked her peers for celebrating this groundbreaking moment for the Trans community and shared her appreciation for the Baby Reindeer family.

Matt Bomer, nominated for Fellow Travelers, was pleasantly surprised by the nomination and expressed his gratitude for the recognition. He thanked his husband and the creators for their beautiful work and highlighted the significance of two out actors being recognized in a love story.

Larry David, nominated for Curb Your Enthusiasm, reacted to his nominations with his signature humor and sarcasm. He joked about the recognition of misanthropy as an art form and expressed his amusement at the news.

Holland Taylor, nominated for The Morning Show, shared her excitement at the amazing news and expressed her gratitude for the recognition. She humorously reflected on the contrast between the Emmy nomination and her daily hustle in New York City.

Brie Larson, nominated for Lessons in Chemistry, expressed her gratitude for the recognition of the talent, drive, and passion of the show’s team. She celebrated the nominations in various departments and thanked the creators for opening her heart to new experiences.

Lisa Henson, producer of Jim Henson Idea Man, expressed her joy at the nominations for the film and praised the filmmakers for their exceptional talent. She highlighted the importance of telling her parents’ story with heart and creativity.

As the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony approaches, viewers can look forward to seeing these talented individuals and many more celebrated for their contributions to television. The nominees have expressed their gratitude and excitement for the recognition, showcasing their dedication to their craft and passion for storytelling. Watch the Emmy Awards on Sept. 15 to see who takes home the coveted golden statues and celebrates their achievements in the entertainment industry.