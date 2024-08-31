Brittany Cartwright, star of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, has recently opened up about her decision to file for divorce from her husband, Jax Taylor. The couple, who share a son named Cruz, had been married for five years before Cartwright took the brave step to end their marriage. In a candid interview on the Aug. 30 episode of their podcast When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany, Cartwright addressed rumors suggesting that their split was a publicity stunt or a ratings ploy for the show. She clarified that her decision to file for divorce was not made lightly and was a result of years of contemplation and self-reflection.

Cartwright explained that she had finally mustered the courage to leave a toxic relationship and prioritize her own well-being, especially for the sake of her son, Cruz. She emphasized that her motivation for the divorce was to create a happy and healthy environment for her child. The couple had been separated since late January, and Cartwright cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind their breakup in the divorce papers. She requested primary legal and physical custody of Cruz, and for Jax to have visitation rights. Additionally, Cartwright requested to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to both herself and Jax.

Throughout their relationship, Jax and Brittany faced challenges, including a cheating scandal in 2017 when Jax was unfaithful to Brittany with a former SUR waitress. Despite this betrayal, the couple reconciled and eventually tied the knot in 2020. However, their marriage began to show signs of strain, leading to their separation in February 2024. The cracks in their relationship became more apparent when Bravo released a trailer for The Valley, in which Brittany expressed feelings of neglect and lack of intimacy in her marriage.

Despite rumors of infidelity, Brittany clarified that Jax’s cheating did not directly cause their breakup. She shared that their separation stemmed from a heated argument in January, prompting her to move out and prioritize her mental health. Both Jax and Brittany emphasized their commitment to co-parenting Cruz and putting his well-being first, regardless of their personal differences.

As the news of their divorce spread, their friends and former co-stars weighed in on the situation. Lisa Vanderpump, their former boss at SUR, expressed little surprise at their split, attributing it to Jax’s past behavior. Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute echoed similar sentiments, supporting Brittany’s decision to prioritize her own happiness and well-being.

In a surprising turn of events, Jax announced in July that he was seeking in-patient treatment for mental health issues, a decision influenced by Brittany’s encouragement over the years. Despite this positive step towards self-improvement, Brittany proceeded with filing for divorce in August, officially ending their marriage. She remains hopeful for the future but acknowledges the importance of focusing on herself and her son’s well-being.

The news of Brittany’s divorce from Jax has sparked discussions among fans and followers of the couple, with many expressing support for her decision to prioritize her mental health and happiness. As Brittany continues to navigate this new chapter in her life, she remains resilient and determined to create a positive and nurturing environment for herself and her son.