Blue Bloods fans have been hit with another disappointing update as the series gears up for its series finale in December. Despite hints of a potential spinoff in the past, it seems like fans will have to wait a while longer for any new developments.

CBS Studio’s president, David Stapf, recently shared with Deadline that there are no plans in development for a spinoff anytime soon. He emphasized that Blue Bloods is a beloved brand and show, and they want to take their time to ensure that any spinoff is done right. With the show having been on the air for 14 seasons, the studio is focused on celebrating its success in the final season and figuring out the best way to continue the Blue Bloods legacy.

Fans have been vocal about their desire to see Blue Bloods continue, with petitions and campaigns still ongoing. However, with filming officially wrapped up for the show, it seems like the upcoming final episodes will truly be the end of an era. Despite the uncertainty surrounding a potential spinoff, viewers can still look forward to the remaining eight episodes of the series.

While the news of a spinoff not being in development may come as a disappointment to fans, they can still enjoy past episodes and seasons of Blue Bloods on Paramount+. As the series finale approaches, fans can stay tuned for any updates on a premiere date for the remaining episodes.

As we prepare to say goodbye to Blue Bloods, it’s clear that the show has left a lasting impact on its viewers. The dedication of fans to keep the show alive is a testament to the strong connection they have formed with the characters and storylines over the years. While the future of the Blue Bloods universe may be uncertain, the legacy of the show will undoubtedly continue to live on in the hearts of its loyal fanbase.