Blake Lively Faces Criticism for Offensive Language in Past Interviews

Blake Lively, known for her roles in “Gossip Girl” and “The Age of Adaline,” has recently come under fire for her repeated use of a transgender slur in resurfaced interviews. The actress, who is currently promoting her latest film “It Ends With Us,” has faced backlash from fans and members of the transgender community for her use of derogatory language in past conversations.

In a 2012 interview with Elle magazine, Lively made a controversial statement about her future children, saying, “I hope to have a few girls one day. If not girls, they better be trannies. Because I have some amazing shoes and bags and stories that need to be appreciated.” This remark sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning her use of the term “trannies,” which is considered defamatory and offensive by some in the transgender community.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment in Lively’s language, with one user commenting, “You just blew up the whole smear campaign with this one.” Another fan added, “Not Lady Deadpool…” highlighting the impact of Lively’s words on the transgender community.

While some defended Lively, citing the use of the word in the past, others acknowledged that her choice of language was inappropriate. One user stated, “I’m actually not mad at this at all. The word was thrown around a lot back in the day. If it was said today it would be problematic, but nothing is wrong with wishing for a trans child.”

Lively’s past remarks have resurfaced, including a 2009 interview with Allure where she referred to feeling like a “tranny” on the set of “Gossip Girl.” She expressed her insecurities about her appearance, saying, “I feel like a tranny a lot of the time. I don’t know, I’m… large? They put me in six-inch heels, and I tower over every man.”

The actress has faced ongoing backlash during her press tour for “It Ends With Us,” with fans criticizing her focus on her haircare line and floral fashion over the film’s domestic violence themes. Additionally, Lively has been accused of exhibiting “mean girl” behavior in past interviews, further fueling the controversy surrounding her recent remarks.

Despite the criticism, Lively has not publicly addressed the backlash or issued an apology for her use of offensive language. Representatives for the actress have remained silent on the matter, leaving fans and critics to speculate on her intentions and impact on the transgender community.

Subheadings:

Blake Lively’s Controversial Language in Past Interviews

Fan Reactions and Social Media Outrage

Criticism of Lively’s Behavior Amid Film Promotion

The Impact of Offensive Language on the Transgender Community

As the debate continues, it remains to be seen how Lively will address the controversy surrounding her past remarks and whether she will take steps to educate herself and apologize for any harm caused. In an era where accountability and respect for all individuals are paramount, celebrities like Lively must be held to a higher standard when it comes to their words and actions.