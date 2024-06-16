Wedding season is in full swing, and if you’re still looking for the perfect dress to wear as a guest, we’ve got you covered. Here are 10 stunning picks that will make you stand out without overshadowing the bride.

1. V. Chapman Corset Ruffle Dress: This floral gown features a corset top, tiered skirt, side slit, and lace-up back, making it both flattering and breathable for summer weddings.

2. Petal and Pup Bow Maxi Dress: With a one-shoulder bow detail and pockets, this maxi dress is a showstopper.

3. Petal and Pup Tiered Dress: A classic tiered midi dress with a high neck and tie-waist that can be worn for any season.

4. VICI Lace Midi Dress: This lace midi dress with a sweetheart neckline and A-line shape is figure-flattering and comes with pockets.

5. Meshki Slip Maxi Dress: Embrace the sunny aesthetic with this yellow slip dress, available in seven other colors.

6. ASTR the Label Gaia Dress: A silky slip dress with an adjustable lace-up back, cowl neckline, and side slit that fits like a glove.

7. Donna Karan Floral Dress: This strapless floral dress is perfect for daytime weddings and formal events, with the added bonus of pockets.

8. Nana Jacqueline Dangling Collar Dress: A bestselling maxi dress with a mermaid silhouette, backless design, and trendy dangling collar details.

9. Petal and Pup Off-the-Shoulder Midi Dress: Feel like a princess in this off-the-shoulder midi dress with puff sleeves.

10. Show Me Your Mumu Off-the-Shoulder Dress: A sultry and sophisticated satin dress in a teal tone that will make your eyes pop.

These dresses are sure to make you the best-dressed guest at any wedding you attend. Don’t forget to subscribe for more fashion tips and updates on the latest trends. Happy shopping!