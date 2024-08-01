As the back-to-school season approaches, it’s a great time to wrap up those video games you’ve been playing all summer. Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a gaming enthusiast or a loyal Mario fan, Walmart and Amazon are currently offering unbeatable deals on Nintendo Switch consoles. The discounts cover a wide range of models including the Nintendo Switch OLED, Switch Lite, and the original model. Some bundles even include popular Mario games for extra savings. The Nintendo Switch is known for its versatility and family-friendly entertainment, making it a great choice for gamers of all ages. If you’re struggling to navigate through the countless gaming deals available, we’ve compiled a list of the best Nintendo Switch deals you can find today.

One of the key features of the Nintendo Switch is its ability to transform from a home console to a portable device, allowing you to play games on the go. Its portability makes it a convenient option for gaming on the move.

In addition to console deals, there are also great discounts on Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons and games. From classics like The Legend of Zelda to fan-favorites like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you can find a wide selection of games on sale at Walmart and Amazon. Here are a few highlights:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe:

Race through iconic tracks with your favorite Nintendo characters in this beloved racing game. Whether you’re playing with friends locally or online, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers hours of fun and excitement.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

Immerse yourself in the charming world of Animal Crossing, where you can build your dream island, interact with adorable animal villagers, and customize your home to your heart’s content. It’s a relaxing and engaging game that offers endless possibilities.

