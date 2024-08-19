Ben Higgins, known for his time on The Bachelor, is embarking on a new chapter in his life as he and his wife, Jessica Clarke, are expecting their first child. The couple, based in Colorado, shared the exciting news on social media on August 18, revealing that they are expecting a baby girl in February.

In an Instagram post, Jessica expressed her joy, saying, “The next chapter of our love story! Baby girl coming in February.” The post included a video documenting their journey to parenthood, showing intimate moments such as Jessica giving herself a hormone injection and an ultrasound revealing that she was 12 weeks pregnant at the time.

The video also captured the couple’s joyous reactions as they shared the news with their families and embraced their dog, Waylon. It also featured throwback clips of Ben proposing to Jessica and their wedding in Tennessee in 2021. This announcement comes after Ben spoke about their plans to start a family in 2022, expressing their excitement for kids and their belief that they will have children in the future.

Ben Higgins rose to fame as a contestant on The Bachelorette season 11 in 2015, where he was eliminated by Kaitlyn Bristowe. He then went on to become the lead on The Bachelor’s 20th season in 2016, where he ultimately chose Lauren Bushnell as his winner. However, the couple later split, and Ben went on to compete on The Bachelor Winter Games in 2018.

Following the announcement of their pregnancy, well wishes poured in from fellow Bachelor Nation stars, including Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, and Amanda Stanton. Kaitlyn congratulated the couple on their pregnancy, expressing her happiness for them, while Jason and Amanda also sent their congratulations to the soon-to-be parents.

Ben and Jessica join a long list of Bachelor Nation couples who have welcomed children in recent years. From Nick Viall and Natalie Joy to Amanda Stanton and Michael Fogel, the Bachelor franchise has seen many love stories blossom into parenthood. With each new addition, the Bachelor family continues to grow and expand, showcasing the enduring power of love and family.

As Ben and Jessica prepare to welcome their baby girl in February, they are undoubtedly embarking on a new and exciting journey together. From their days on reality TV to their life in Colorado, this new chapter promises to be one filled with love, joy, and endless possibilities. And as they join the ranks of Bachelor Nation parents, they are sure to find support, camaraderie, and a community of fellow parents who share in their joy and excitement.

Bachelor Nation Babies

The Bachelor franchise has seen its fair share of love stories culminate in the arrival of precious little ones. From former contestants to leads, many Bachelor Nation stars have welcomed children in recent years, adding to the ever-growing Bachelor family.

One such couple is Nick Viall and Natalie Joy, who welcomed their daughter, River Rose Viall, on February 2. Sharing the news on social media, the couple expressed their joy at becoming parents, calling it “the best part of life.” With sweet images of their baby girl, Nick and Natalie celebrated the newest addition to their family, marking a new chapter in their love story.

Amanda Stanton, known for her time on The Bachelor season 20 and Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed her first baby, Rosie, with her husband on January 24, 2024. This is Amanda’s third daughter, as she is also a mom to Kinsley and Charlie from a previous marriage. As she navigates motherhood with her growing family, Amanda’s journey serves as an inspiration to many Bachelor fans.

Bachelor Parenthood

For many Bachelor stars, the journey to parenthood has been a meaningful and transformative experience. From the joy of welcoming a new baby to the challenges of balancing fame and family life, Bachelor Nation parents have navigated the ups and downs of parenting with grace and resilience.

Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt, both alums of Bachelor in Paradise, welcomed their son, Nash Lochland Wendt, just before Thanksgiving in Canada. The couple shared their excitement on social media, expressing gratitude for their growing family. With son August already by their side, Astrid and Kevin embraced the joys of parenthood once again, cherishing the special moments with their newborn son.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs, known for their time on Bachelor in Paradise, found bliss in parenthood when they welcomed their son, Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin, on September 21, 2023. As they embark on this new chapter together, Becca and Thomas celebrate the love and happiness that their son brings into their lives, creating lasting memories as a family.

Tia Booth and Taylor Mock, who got engaged at The Bachelor Live On Stage show, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Tatum Booth Mock, on December 6, 2022. The couple’s journey to parenthood has been filled with love, laughter, and joy, as they embrace the challenges and joys of raising a child together.

As Bachelor Nation continues to grow and expand, the bonds of love and family remain at the core of each new chapter. From engagements and weddings to pregnancies and births, Bachelor stars have found happiness and fulfillment in the journey to parenthood, creating lasting memories and cherished moments along the way.

In the midst of the glitz and glamour of reality TV, Bachelor stars have discovered the true meaning of love and family, as they welcome their little ones into the world. With each new addition, the Bachelor family grows stronger, united by a shared bond of love, joy, and the enduring power of family. And as Ben Higgins and Jessica Clarke prepare to welcome their baby girl in February, they too will embark on this incredible journey of parenthood, filled with love, laughter, and endless possibilities.

As Bachelor Nation celebrates the arrival of new babies and growing families, the legacy of love and family continues to thrive within the Bachelor community. From former contestants to leads, Bachelor stars have found happiness and fulfillment in the journey to parenthood, creating lasting memories and cherished moments along the way. And as Ben and Jessica prepare to welcome their little one, they join a long line of Bachelor couples who have embraced the joys and challenges of parenthood, united by the bond of love and family that defines the Bachelor experience.