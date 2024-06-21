Ben Affleck was seen once again sporting his infamous “resting bitch face” during a coffee run in Los Angeles. The 51-year-old actor, known for his serious expression, defended his RBF on the Season 4 premiere of Kevin Hart’s talk show, “Hart to Heart,” which aired the same day.

During the show, Affleck explained to Kevin Hart that he is naturally shy and dislikes a lot of attention, which may be why he often appears upset or uninterested when people take his picture. He jokingly referred to his expression as “resting hard face” instead.

This recent outing comes as rumors swirl about the state of his marriage to Jennifer Lopez. Despite the speculation, Lopez recently wished Affleck a happy Father’s Day and called him her family’s hero. The couple, who tied the knot in 2022 after a long history together, are reportedly facing challenges in their relationship.

Affleck also commented on Lopez’s immense fame during the talk show premiere, describing how people’s reactions to him pale in comparison to the frenzy that occurs when they see her. He seemed amused by the stark difference in their levels of celebrity status.

The actor has previously acknowledged his “unhappy-looking resting face” during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” in March 2023. He humorously mentioned that his expression is just how he naturally looks and that people shouldn’t judge him for it.

As Ben Affleck continues to embrace his RBF and navigate the ups and downs of his personal life, fans and onlookers are left to speculate about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and the future of their marriage. Despite the challenges, Affleck seems to maintain his sense of humor and lightheartedness when discussing his famous facial expression and the attention surrounding his personal life.