Becoming a mother has always been a dream for Ashanti, but she never expected it would come with an engagement to Nelly. In an exclusive interview with ET, the 43-year-old singer expressed her surprise at where life has taken her. After a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship that began in 2003 and officially ended in 2013, Ashanti and Nelly reconnected last year at Fat Joe and Ja Rule’s Verzuz battle.

The unexpected reunion led to a whirlwind romance, culminating in Ashanti’s pregnancy and engagement to Nelly. Ashanti shared that she was shocked and overjoyed when she confirmed her pregnancy, describing it as a dream come true. The couple’s journey took another turn when a video of them onstage went viral, leading to speculation about Ashanti’s pregnancy. However, Ashanti clarified that they were unaware of her pregnancy at the time, and the incident was purely coincidental.

As Ashanti prepares for motherhood, she reflects on her own mother’s parenting style and looks forward to following in her footsteps. She praises her mother, Tina Douglas, for her unconditional love and selflessness, vowing to be a similar figure for her own child. Ashanti also shares her admiration for Nelly’s parenting skills, noting his dedication to his children despite the challenges of his career.

While Ashanti keeps details about the baby’s gender and name private, she is open about her excitement for the journey ahead. She envisions a bright future with Nelly as they navigate the joys and challenges of parenthood together. As she embraces this new chapter in her life, Ashanti is grateful for the blessings of a smooth pregnancy and the support of her loved ones.

Overall, Ashanti’s story is a testament to the unexpected twists and turns that life can bring. From rekindling a romance with Nelly to embarking on the journey of motherhood, Ashanti’s resilience and optimism shine through. As she prepares to welcome her first child, Ashanti looks forward to the joys of raising a family with the man she loves.