Anna Delvey Joins ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33

Anna Delvey, whose real name is Anna Sorokin, is set to take the stage on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars. The infamous figure, known for her elaborate scams and luxury lifestyle, will be showcasing her dance moves on Season 33 of ABC’s popular competition show, which is scheduled to premiere on Sept. 17.

Delvey gained notoriety for posing as a wealthy German heiress and swindling thousands of dollars from New York’s elite to fund her extravagant lifestyle. Despite her criminal past, she has been granted permission to participate in the show, paired with professional dancer Ezra Sosa. The network announced Delvey’s involvement in the show on Sept. 4, teasing the debut of the “notorious ankle bracelet fashionista.”

Legal Challenges and House Arrest

After serving four years in prison for larceny, Delvey was released in 2021 but has been under house arrest while fighting her deportation case. Her spokesperson, Juda Engelmayer, confirmed that she is allowed to travel within a limited radius of her home base and within the five boroughs of New York City under her house arrest conditions.

In an interview with E! News, Delvey expressed her desire to travel out of state, pending permission from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). However, she still faces travel restrictions despite being allowed to compete in person on the show while it films in Los Angeles.

Partnering with Ezra Sosa

Delvey’s dance partner, Ezra Sosa, expressed his excitement to work with her, describing himself as “obsessed” with her. He believes that the media’s portrayal of Delvey may not accurately reflect who she truly is and looks forward to showcasing her “danceability” on the dance floor.

Sosa emphasized that he anticipates the audience getting to know the real Anna Delvey through their performances on the show. The duo will continue to rehearse in New York as Delvey is concurrently involved in producing a New York Fashion Week show with Kelly Cutrone, former judge on America’s Next Top Model.

Star-Studded Cast and Competition

In addition to Delvey and Sosa, the cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 includes a diverse lineup of celebrities and athletes. Notable names such as Dwight Howard, Tori Spelling, Eric Roberts, Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola, and actor Chandler Kinney will be competing for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Olympic athletes Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, model Brooks Nader, Bravo star Phaedra Parks, and actor Reginald VelJohnson are also among the contestants vying for the title. Furthermore, former Bachelor and Bachelorette stars Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran will be showcasing their dance skills on the show.

As the anticipation builds for the season premiere, fans are eager to see how the diverse cast will fare on the dance floor and who will emerge as the ultimate champion. Stay tuned for more updates and behind-the-scenes insights as the competition heats up on Dancing With the Stars Season 33.