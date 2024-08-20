Olympic champion Aly Raisman has come out in support of fellow gymnast Jordan Chiles amidst the controversial ruling that stripped her of a bronze medal in the floor routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Raisman expressed her admiration for Chiles’ resilience and determination in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing mental health during challenging times.

Aly Raisman Stands by Jordan Chiles

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Aly Raisman praised Jordan Chiles for her unwavering dedication to the sport of gymnastics and her grace under pressure. Raisman, who has won six Olympic medals herself as part of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, understands the sacrifices and hard work that go into achieving success at the highest level of competition.

“I’m so proud of Jordan and how she’s handling this,” Raisman shared with E! News’ Francesca Amiker. “I can’t imagine how devastating this is because Jordan has worked her entire life for this.”

Chiles was stripped of the bronze medal for her individual floor routine on August 11 after her coach disputed her original score past the one-minute deadline required by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG). The decision to reallocate the medal to Romania’s Ana Barbosu sparked widespread backlash and confusion within the gymnastics community.

The Controversial Ruling

The International Olympics Committee’s ruling that Chiles’ coach had submitted the inquiry past the one-minute mark has been met with criticism and disbelief. Raisman expressed her confusion over the decision, highlighting the discrepancies in the timeline of events that led to Chiles losing her medal.

“It makes no sense to me, and that’s what’s so devastating and really hard to understand,” Raisman explained. “The inquiry can’t be accepted unless it’s under that minute, and none of that would have happened if it was not under that minute time frame.”

Despite the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s appeal that the inquiry was submitted within the allotted time, the decision to uphold the ruling has left many in the gymnastics community questioning the fairness and transparency of the process.

Prioritizing Mental Health

In the midst of the controversy, Aly Raisman commended Jordan Chiles for her decision to step back from social media and focus on her mental well-being. Raisman stressed the importance of self-care and taking time to prioritize one’s mental health, especially in high-pressure situations like the Olympics.

“I’m proud of her for taking time for herself and taking a break from social media,” Raisman stated. “I think that she should do whatever she needs right now and to take care of herself.”

Raisman’s support for Chiles extends beyond the gymnastics arena, as she recognizes the toll that competitive sports can take on athletes’ mental and emotional health. By advocating for self-care and mental wellness, Raisman hopes to inspire others to prioritize their well-being in times of stress and uncertainty.

Aly Raisman’s Wellness Journey

As a proponent of holistic wellness, Aly Raisman emphasizes the importance of taking care of both mind and body. Raisman credits her dog Mylo for bringing joy and balance to her life, highlighting the therapeutic benefits of pet ownership in promoting emotional well-being.

“I love being a dog mom so much,” Raisman shared. “I am just so in love with Mylo. He is four years old. He’s the best part of my everyday wellness.”

Raisman’s commitment to wellness extends to her furry companion, as she ensures that Mylo receives the best care and nutrition to support his health and vitality. By partnering with EverRoot dog supplements, Raisman emphasizes the importance of quality ingredients and natural products in promoting overall wellness for pets.

In her own wellness routine, Raisman prioritizes mindful eating and conscious consumption, emphasizing the importance of knowing what goes into her body. By making informed choices about nutrition and self-care, Raisman sets an example for others seeking to optimize their health and well-being.

Looking Towards the Future

Despite the challenges and setbacks faced by Jordan Chiles in the aftermath of the medal controversy, Aly Raisman remains optimistic about her future in gymnastics. Raisman believes that justice will prevail and that Chiles will have the opportunity to reclaim her rightful place on the podium.

“I think it’s only fair,” Raisman asserted. “But I just love her and I support her.”

As the gymnastics community rallies behind Jordan Chiles, the resilience and determination displayed by both athletes serve as a testament to the unwavering spirit of competition and sportsmanship. With the support of her peers and mentors like Aly Raisman, Chiles can continue to pursue her dreams and inspire others to never give up in the face of adversity.