Affordable Celebrity-Loved Beauty Products Under $25: Makeup Must-Haves

Celebrities have access to a wide range of beauty products, from luxurious skincare infused with exotic ingredients to high-end makeup essentials. However, even A-listers appreciate a good bargain when it comes to their beauty routines. Drugstore finds have become increasingly popular among celebrities, with stars like Kim Kardashian and Bethenny Frankel incorporating budget-friendly products into their beauty regimens.

Makeup

E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer

Bethenny Frankel, known for her extensive beauty arsenal, swears by the E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer, which is priced at just $7. In a TikTok video, she raved about the concealer, emphasizing its ability to provide a glowy skin finish.

Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Liquid Eyeliner

Gymnastics legend Simone Biles relies on the Wet n Wild Breakup Proof Liquid Eyeliner to achieve her game face before competitions. The affordable price tag of under $6 makes it a go-to choice for the Olympic athlete.

Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer

Sofia Richie, known for her understated luxury style, opts for the Physicians Formula Butter Bronzer, which costs only $17. The bronzer has been a staple in her makeup routine for years, providing a natural and sun-kissed look.

CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Hot

Taylor Swift, a fan of classic red lips, favors the CoverGirl Exhibitionist Lipstick in Hot. The bold and budget-friendly shade has been a favorite of the singer for years, showcasing her signature look.

Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick

Model and actress Olivia Culpo incorporates the Wet n Wild MegaGlo Makeup Stick into her beauty routine for a radiant finish. The highlight stick, priced affordably, adds a touch of glow to her makeup looks.

Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm

Jennifer Aniston, known for her radiant skin, swears by the Dr. Hauschka Lip Balm, which is priced under $17. The actress has mentioned the lip balm in various interviews, highlighting its hydrating properties.

Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

Bethenny Frankel, an accidental beauty influencer, has remained loyal to the Maybelline SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick. The under-$15 lipstick offers a creamy and long-lasting formula that she praises for its quality.

L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara

Loved by celebrities across the board, the L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara is a favorite among Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian and Brooklyn Decker. The volumizing formula provides dramatic lashes that last.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Celebrities like Kendall Jenner, Kate Hudson, and Brooke Shields swear by the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for hydrated and glossy lips. The Korean skincare brand’s balm is a favorite among famous faces for its nourishing properties.

Essence Hello, Good Stuff! Glow Serum Primer

Bethenny Frankel includes the Essence Hello, Good Stuff! Glow Serum Primer in her beauty routine for its gel texture and pleasant scent. The budget-friendly primer offers a smooth base for makeup application.

L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion

Martha Stewart, known for her timeless beauty, incorporates the L’Oréal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion into her routine for a dewy and radiant look. The under-$20 drugstore find helps her achieve a fresh and glowing complexion.

E.l.f. Cosmetics Halo Glow Beauty Wand Blush

E.l.f. Cosmetics’ Halo Glow Beauty Wand Blush is a go-to product for a fresh and natural flush of color. Bethenny Frankel includes the blush in her summer beauty picks for its affordability and beautiful finish.

Essie Nail Polish in Ballet Slippers

Essie’s Ballet Slippers nail polish is a popular choice among celebrities, including the late Queen Elizabeth II. The classic shade is a favorite for its understated and elegant look.

L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick

Kendall Jenner, known for her impeccable style, loves the L’Oréal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick for its easy application and long-wearing formula. The liquid lipstick offers hydration and a matte finish that lasts.

Smith’s Rosebud Salve

Alicia Keys and Beyoncé are fans of Smith’s Rosebud Salve, a versatile moisturizing formula that can be used for various purposes. The salve is a staple in their beauty routines, providing hydration and shine.

Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer

Bethenny Frankel, known for her honest product reviews, praises the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer for its quality and coverage. The concealer is a must-have in her beauty collection.

Kiss Impress Press-On Falsies Eyelashes

Rihanna’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, turns to Kiss Impress Press-On Falsies Eyelashes for red carpet-ready looks. The affordable falsies provide a glamorous touch to any makeup look.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz Eyebrow Pencil is a hero product from the brand known for its quality and precision. The eyebrow pencil is a favorite among celebrities for achieving perfectly groomed brows.

Beautyblender Makeup Sponge

The Beautyblender Makeup Sponge is a staple in Hollywood for its flawless application of makeup. Celebrities like Meghan Markle and Kylie Richards swear by the sponge for blending foundation and concealer seamlessly.

Sol by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum

Kourtney Kardashian includes Sol by Jergens Deeper by the Drop Serum in her beauty routine for a customizable tan. The lightweight formula can be mixed with moisturizer to achieve a sun-kissed glow.

Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara

Oprah’s makeup artist, Derrick Rutledge, loves the Maybelline The Falsies Surreal Mascara for its volumizing effect. The mascara provides length and definition for a dramatic lash look.

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm

Burt’s Bees Beeswax Lip Balm is a celebrity-loved pout product that offers hydration and protection. Stars like Lily Collins, Priyanka Chopra, and Margot Robbie swear by the moisturizing formula.

Skincare

Olay Cleansing Melts Daily Facial Cleanser

Olympians like Sha’Carri Richardson and Natalia Grossman rely on Olay Cleansing Melts Daily Facial Cleanser for competition-ready skin. The foaming face wash is easy to use and leaves the skin feeling soft and clean.

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

Celebrities like Kyle Richards, Emily Ratajkowski, and Alex Cooper are fans of the Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence for its moisturizing properties. The budget-friendly favorite provides hydration and nourishment for glowing skin.

Esarora Ice Roller

The Esarora Ice Roller is a skincare tool loved by Delilah Belle Hamlin and Sydney Sweeney for its de-puffing and contouring effects. The affordable roller helps reduce puffiness and define facial features.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

Billie Eilish and Beyoncé swear by Aquaphor’s moisturizing balms for hydrated and smooth skin. The versatile ointment is a favorite among celebrities for its nourishing properties.

Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes

Even Kim Kardashian turns to drugstore favorites like Neutrogena Night Calming Makeup Remover Wipes for gentle and effective makeup removal. The wipes are a staple in her beauty routine for their ability to cleanse without irritation.

Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Cucumber and Green Tea

Kendall Jenner and Selena Gomez incorporate the Mario Badescu Facial Spray into their skincare routines for a refreshing and hydrating boost. The cooling mist is a favorite among celebrities for its soothing properties.

Avène Thermal Spring Water

Celebrities like Irina Shayk and Spencer Pratt swear by Avène Thermal Spring Water for its calming and softening effects on the skin. The French drugstore brand is a go-to for hydrating and soothing the skin.

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water

Bioderma Sensibio H20 Micellar Water is a makeup-removing favorite among celebrities like Victoria Beckham, Khloé Kardashian, and Drew Barrymore. The gentle formula effectively removes makeup and impurities without drying out the skin.

Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser

Julianne Moore and Gigi Hadid love the Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser for its gentle yet effective cleansing properties. The drugstore brand is a go-to for maintaining clean and healthy skin.

Weleda Skin Food

Ashley Graham swears by Weleda Skin Food for its moisturizing properties. The multi-purpose cream is a favorite among celebrities for its nourishing and hydrating effects.

Honest Beauty Magic Balm

Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty Magic Balm is a multitasking product loved by Meghan Markle’s makeup artist for its highlighting properties. The balm provides a glossy finish and enhances the skin’s radiance.

Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Lotion

Bethenny Frankel recommends Palmer’s Coconut Oil Body Lotion for its rich and hydrating formula. The lotion offers a luxurious feel and is a great option for moisturizing the skin.

Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

Chrissy Teigen includes Bioré Deep Cleansing Pore Strips in her skincare routine for a deep cleanse. The affordable pore strips help unclog pores and remove impurities for clearer skin.

Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Moisturizer

Rihanna’s makeup artist, Priscilla Ono, praises the Cetaphil Daily Hydrating Moisturizer for its hydrating properties. The drugstore moisturizer is a go-to for maintaining healthy and radiant skin.

Hair

L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Spray

Bethenny Frankel swears by the L’Oréal Paris Magic Root Cover Up Spray for concealing roots before dates. The temporary spray is her secret weapon for touch-ups on the go.

L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Strong Hairspray

Kate Middleton’s hairstylist, Amanda Cook Tucker, includes the L’Oréal Paris Elnett Satin Strong Hairspray in her royal toolkit for extra-strong hold. The hairspray ensures long-lasting styles for special events.

Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner

Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian turn to the Unite Hair 7Seconds Detangler Leave-In Conditioner for smooth and manageable hair. The leave-in conditioner detangles and nourishes the hair for a healthy look.

Wet Brush Pro Flex

Jennifer Aniston uses the Wet Brush Pro Flex for detangling her hair effortlessly. The brush is a must-have for smooth and knot-free styling.

Conclusion

In conclusion, affordable beauty products under $25 have gained popularity among celebrities for their quality, effectiveness, and budget-friendly prices. From makeup essentials to skincare favorites to haircare must-haves, these products offer a wide range of options for achieving a celebrity-inspired beauty routine without breaking the bank. Whether it’s a classic red lipstick, a nourishing lip balm, or a hydrating moisturizer, these affordable finds have become staples in the beauty routines of Hollywood stars. So, next time you’re looking to add a touch of celebrity glam to your makeup bag, consider these budget-friendly beauty products loved by the stars.