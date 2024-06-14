Are you excited to see “Alien: Romulus” in theaters? The wait can be tough, but there are plenty of other alien movies to keep you entertained until then. Alien movies have a way of gripping us with their thrilling and tense storylines, exploring the unknown and the fear of the extraterrestrial. If you’re looking for something to hold you over until “Alien: Romulus” hits theaters, here are seven must-watch alien movies to add to your list.

1. ‘Alien’

Considered one of the best horror sci-fi movies of all time, “Alien” follows the crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo as they encounter a deadly alien creature on an unexplored planet. The tension and terror escalate as the crew members fight for survival, with Sigourney Weaver’s iconic performance as Ripley adding depth to the story.

2. ‘A Quiet Place’

In a post-apocalyptic world, the Abbott family must survive in silence to avoid attracting blind alien creatures with ultra-sensitive hearing. The movie focuses on their struggle to protect themselves and navigate daily life, creating a tense and emotional narrative that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

3. ‘10 Cloverfield Lane’

A young woman finds herself trapped in an underground bunker with a man who claims the outside world is uninhabitable due to a chemical attack. As tensions rise and secrets unravel, she must decide where the real danger lies in this gripping thriller.

4. ‘No One Will Save You’

Brynn Adams faces an alien invasion in her secluded home, forcing her to confront her fears and fight for survival against relentless attackers. The movie combines suspense, isolation, and fear to deliver a tense viewing experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

5. ‘Super 8’

A group of kids witnesses a train crash that unleashes a powerful alien creature, leading them into a terrifying mystery involving government conspiracies. The movie offers a mix of adventure and suspense as the kids navigate the unknown threat in their small town.

6. ‘Arrival’

When mysterious alien spacecraft arrive on Earth, a linguistics expert is recruited to communicate with the extraterrestrial visitors. As she unravels the true nature of their arrival, the fate of humanity hangs in the balance in this thought-provoking and unique take on the alien invasion narrative.

7. ‘Life’

A crew aboard the International Space Station discovers a dangerous extraterrestrial life form that threatens their survival and the safety of Earth. With a talented cast and intense storyline, “Life” will keep you on the edge of your seat as the crew battles a rapidly evolving alien organism.

These seven alien movies offer a range of thrills, suspense, and excitement to keep you entertained while you wait for “Alien: Romulus” to hit theaters. Whether you’re a fan of horror, sci-fi, or thrillers, there’s something for everyone in this list of must-watch films. So grab some popcorn, dim the lights, and get ready for an out-of-this-world movie marathon.