Hulu is known for its great TV shows, but it also offers a variety of movies that you shouldn’t miss. In June 2024, Hulu has added some top-notch films to its lineup. By checking Rotten Tomatoes scores, we have selected five of the best movies that you can watch on Hulu this month.

First up is “Perfect Days,” a 2023 drama directed by Wim Wenders. The film follows Hirayam, a Tokyo-based cleaner who takes care of the city’s public toilets. Despite its simple premise, “Perfect Days” is a captivating and life-affirming movie that highlights the beauty of everyday life. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 96%, this slow cinema treat is definitely worth watching.

Next on the list is “The Duke,” a 2022 British comedy directed by Roger Michell. Based on a true story, the film follows Kempton Bunton, a retired bus driver who steals Goya’s portrait of the Duke of Wellington from London’s National Gallery. This charming and moving film earned rave reviews and has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%.

For horror fans, “It Follows” is a must-watch. Directed by David Robert Mitchell, this 2014 cult hit follows college student Jay Height as she is haunted by a mysterious supernatural entity. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%, this original and suspenseful film is sure to keep you on the edge of your seat.

If you’re in the mood for a documentary, “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” is a great choice. Directed by Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern, this film explores the history and culture of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 93%, this documentary offers a deep dive into the iconic music event.

Lastly, “A Love Song” is a 2022 drama/romance film directed by Max Walker-Silverman. The movie follows widow Faye as she waits for her former companion Lito at a campsite in rural Colorado. This tender and moving film, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 95%, is a heartfelt portrayal of love and connection.

These five movies offer a diverse range of genres and styles, ensuring that there’s something for everyone to enjoy on Hulu this month. Whether you’re a fan of drama, comedy, horror, documentary, or romance, Hulu has you covered with these top-rated films. So grab some popcorn, cozy up on the couch, and start streaming these cinematic gems on Hulu today!