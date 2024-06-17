If you’ve been struggling to fall asleep and stay asleep all night, a sleep therapy sound machine might just be the solution you need. While playing a white noise playlist on your phone hasn’t been effective, this handy gadget offers seamless looping sounds and even has a USB port to charge your phone while you drift off to dreamland.

This sleep therapy sound machine comes with a variety of loops including White Noise, Fan, Ocean, Rain, Stream, and Summer Night. You can also set it to automatically turn off after 15, 30, or 60 minutes. Additionally, it’s lightweight and compact, making it perfect for those who are on the move.

One satisfied customer shared, “I have struggled for years with insomnia and have a difficult time staying asleep when it is dead quiet. I typically use a small fan during the night but thought I’d give this sleep machine a try. It really did the trick for me. While I can’t say the sounds are completely authentic, they certainly are close enough. My duration of sleep has increased quite a lot since purchasing this Pure Wave sound machine. I would highly recommend it to anyone needing a little background noise to get a good night’s sleep.” —Joe B.

You can purchase this sleep therapy sound machine on Amazon for $29.99, and it’s available in two colors. Give it a try and see if it helps you achieve a peaceful night’s sleep.