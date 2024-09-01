Title: Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall’s Pursuit of Gold at the 2024 Paralympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics saw track power couple Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall capture the hearts of sports fans worldwide. Now, as they gear up for the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris, the duo is aiming for even greater success.

Tara expressed to E! News her main goal of winning Olympic gold, emphasizing the dedication and focus they have put into their training leading up to the Games. Despite Tara’s sixth-place finish in Tokyo, she is confident that their revised approach will lead to a special moment for both of them in Paris.

So far, Tara has already secured a gold medal in the long jump event on Aug. 8. As her husband Hunter prepares to compete in the 100m T64 and 400m T62 races starting on Sept. 1, the couple is hopeful for a successful showing in Paris.

The journey to the 2024 Paralympics has been a whirlwind for the Arkansas-based couple. From competing separately in Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions to getting engaged in September 2021 and tying the knot in a fairytale wedding in Texas the following October, Tara and Hunter have navigated a challenging but rewarding path to the present moment.

Hunter reflected on his mindset going into the Paris Games, noting a shift from optimism to a firm belief in his ability to win gold. He emphasized the importance of leaving everything on the table in their pursuit of success, acknowledging that the competition will be fierce but remaining confident in their preparation.

The couple’s training regimen includes long hours at the track with their coach Travis Geopfert, focusing on sprints, block work, and technical training. Tara highlighted the importance of supporting each other during training sessions, with each taking turns to watch and provide feedback to enhance their performance.

After grueling training sessions, Tara and Hunter unwind at home with their dogs Milo and Winnie, indulging in a relaxing bath before enjoying a hearty meal and their current TV show obsessions. The couple’s dedication to their sport is evident in their commitment to improvement both on and off the track.

As they gear up for the Paralympics in Paris, Tara and Hunter look forward to finally being able to cheer each other on in person. The excitement of being able to support one another and share the Olympic experience together adds an extra layer of motivation for the couple as they prepare for their events.

With brand partnerships and a growing following on social media, Tara and Hunter have found a balance between their athletic pursuits and other aspects of their lives. The support from sponsors allows them to focus on their training and performance without distraction, enabling them to give their best on the world stage.

After the conclusion of the Paralympics on Sept. 8, Tara and Hunter plan to take some time to relax and enjoy life outside of training. With travel plans and opportunities to spend time with friends, the couple is looking forward to embracing the joys of being in their twenties and celebrating their hard-earned success.

As they embark on their journey to the 2024 Paralympics, Tara and Hunter remain focused and determined to achieve their goals. With a newfound confidence and a strong support system behind them, the couple is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that await them in Paris.

