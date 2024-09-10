The 2024 Caring for Women Gala, hosted by Kering, was a star-studded event that brought together some of the most influential and fashion-forward celebrities to raise funds for ending gender-based violence. Held annually during New York Fashion Week, the gala serves as a platform to showcase the intersection of fashion, art, activism, and philanthropy. This year’s event was no exception, with a lineup of A-list attendees who used their platform to support this important cause.

Celebrity Attendees

The gala was graced by the presence of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, who has been vocal about her support for women’s rights and empowerment. Lauren Sanchez, known for her work as a journalist and media personality, also attended the event, showing her dedication to causes that uplift women. Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, were also in attendance, demonstrating their commitment to philanthropy and social causes.

Other notable guests included Dakota Johnson, Lindsay Lohan, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Linda Evangelista, Naomi Watts, Ashley Graham, Alessandra Ambrosio, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Hari Nef, Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, Donatella Versace, Julia Garner, Kerry Washington, Jessica Chastain, Priyanka Chopra, Carmelo Anthony, Gayle King, Esther Canadas and Ricky Martin, RAYE, Jessica Seinfeld, Dixie D’Amelio, Karlie Kloss, Jennifer Meyer, Lenny Kravitz, and many others. Each of these celebrities brought their unique perspective and support to the cause of ending gender-based violence.

Impact of the Gala

The 2024 Caring for Women Gala had a significant impact on raising awareness and funds for ending gender-based violence. By bringing together celebrities, activists, and philanthropists, the event highlighted the importance of supporting women’s rights and empowerment. The funds raised at the gala will go towards organizations and initiatives that work towards providing resources and support to survivors of gender-based violence.

In addition to raising funds, the gala also served as a platform for important conversations about gender equality and the need to address the root causes of violence against women. Celebrities in attendance shared their own experiences and perspectives on the issue, adding their voices to the ongoing dialogue about gender-based violence.

Celebrity Quotes

Several celebrities shared their thoughts on the importance of supporting women’s rights and ending gender-based violence. Kim Kardashian, a vocal advocate for criminal justice reform and women’s rights, spoke about the need for systemic change to address gender inequality. She emphasized the role that individuals and communities can play in creating a more equitable society for all.

Salma Hayek, known for her work as a UNICEF ambassador and advocate for women’s rights, highlighted the importance of supporting survivors of gender-based violence and providing them with the resources they need to heal and thrive. She stressed the need for a collective effort to address the issue and create a safer and more inclusive world for women.

Priyanka Chopra, a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, emphasized the importance of using one’s platform to speak out against injustice and advocate for change. She spoke about the power of solidarity and the impact that can be made when individuals come together to support a common cause.

Conclusion

The 2024 Caring for Women Gala was a powerful and impactful event that brought together celebrities, activists, and philanthropists to support the end of gender-based violence. By raising funds and awareness, the gala highlighted the importance of supporting women’s rights and empowerment. The event served as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done to create a more equitable and just society for all. As we continue to push for change and advocate for the rights of women everywhere, events like the Caring for Women Gala play a crucial role in advancing the cause of gender equality.