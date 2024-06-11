Norwegian Delegate Confirms Talks with EBU Regarding Eurovision 2024

The Head of Delegation for Norway, Stig Karlsen, has confirmed that discussions have taken place between NRK and the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) regarding Eurovision 2024. This confirmation follows the EBU’s announcement of an ongoing independent review of the competition.

Stig Karlsen stated that NRK has provided feedback to the EBU on their experience with Eurovision 2024 and is awaiting further information before July. He emphasized NRK’s intention to participate in Eurovision 2025, but highlighted the need for changes to be made to the competition.

Karlsen expressed the importance of maintaining the positive values of Eurovision while addressing concerns about the level of conflict and polarization seen in recent years. He acknowledged the need for improved communication and crisis management, noting that many broadcasters have raised similar issues.

NRK is advocating for transparency and openness in the evaluation process, understanding that the EBU requires time to conduct a thorough internal investigation. Norway’s 2024 entry, “Ulveham” by Gåte, finished last in the Grand Final with 16 points.

Norway has a rich history in the Eurovision Song Contest, having won the competition three times and finishing last on twelve occasions. Their most recent victory was in 2009 with Alexander Rybak’s “Fairytale”, which set a new points record.

