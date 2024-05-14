Season 2 of the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” returns very soon to Prime Video. A trailer and a release date have finally been revealed by Amazon’s streaming platform.

It’s almost two years since fans of the Lord of the Rings have been waiting to discover the sequel to its prequel series, The Rings of Power. This Tuesday, May 14, Amazon finally gave news of the series adapting the fantasy universe of J.R.R. Tolkien: fans were not only able to discover the return date of the next episodes, but also a trailer revealing Sauron’s return, and whose evil power is growing more and more.

The villain of the saga is determined to forge the Rings of Power, which will allow him to subjugate all the peoples of Middle-earth. Season 2 will return from August 29, 2024, still on Prime Video. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for upcoming episodes below.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series is coming out soon. Amazon Prime Video has announced that fans will be able to discover the continuation of the adventures in Middle-earth from August 29, 2024. The producers of the series have in fact taken the time to offer a sequel worthy of the first season, released there two years ago already.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power series takes place in the heart of the Second Age of Middle-earth, a time when the famous Rings of Power were forged, before the events of The Lord of the Rings books and films. The plot takes place in several locations, including the Elven kingdoms of Lindon and Eregion, Khazad-dûm the Kingdom of the Dwarves, the Southlands, and the legendary isle of Númenor.

When revealing the full title of the series, the showrunners of the series, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, spoke about what fans will be able to discover: “The Rings of Power brings together all the main narrative arcs of the Second Age of Middle-earth: The Forging of the Rings, the Rise of Sauron, Lord of Darkness, the Epic Tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men.” The opportunity for the series to show more about the other rings of power: “until now, fans have only been able to see on screen the stories of the One Ring, but before it “There was only one, there were many more… and we are delighted to be able to share their story.”

Where is Sauron? Who is the Stranger? When will the Rings of Power be forged? So many questions which find some answers in the final episode of season 1. Episode 8 gives interesting information on the identity of the Stranger. If the Mystics are convinced that he is none other than their lord Sauron, he actually turns out to be good when he takes their staff in hand. These qualify him with a name: “Istar”, which means wise, or magician. In the Lord of the Rings universe, Tolkien described five Istari: Gandalf, Saruman, Radagast and also the Blue Mages Alatar and Pallando. It is difficult for the moment to know exactly which one corresponds to the Stranger but, for the moment, the most numerous theories evoke either Gandalf or one of the two Blue Magicians. In any case, at the end of season 1, he goes on an adventure in the East of Middle-earth with Nori.

As for Sauron, episode 8 now confirms that he was in fact hiding under the guise of Halbrand. Galadriel discovers that the line of kings of the Southlands died out a millennium ago and that Halbrand has been deceiving her all along. He reveals his true identity and even offers to govern Middle-earth with him, something that Galadriel firmly refuses. Halbrand/Sauron leaves the kingdom of Eregion for Mordor at the end of the episode, not without first delivering the solution to mithril forging to Celebrimbor.

As expected, the Elves successfully forge the first three Rings of Power in Episode 8 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The operation is carried out thanks to the melting of the dagger of Finrod, brother of Galadriel, which is made of silver and gold from the eternal kingdom of Valinor. In doing so, Celebrimbor manages to compose an alloy with the mithril that Durin gave to Elrond. The three rings, created out of a desire for balance, are then set with a gem each and must return to the elven lords who here hope to save the existence of their species in Middle-earth.

Since the series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power began broadcasting, viewers’ theories have been rife about the identity of “The Stranger” played by Daniel Weyman. Episode 8 confirms that the character is none other than an Istar, a magician, which could potentially make him the interpreter of Gandalf millennia before The Lord of the Rings trilogy. However, fans are wondering about the relevance of this choice and the writers themselves did not wish to confirm this theory. The identity of The Stranger and the potential presence of Gandalf in The Rings of Power is therefore more than ever in question for the rest of the series! Maybe we’ll learn more when season 2 airs?

Thanks to a video published on social networks, Amazon Prime Video has lifted the veil on the creative team working on the creation of the series adapting the universe of The Lord of the Rings. Director Juan Antonio Bayona (Jurassic World 2) canned the first two episodes. He also chose to work with the same executive producer as for his previous films, Belén Atienza. Bruce Richmond, producer of Game of Thrones, Westworld and The Leftovers will also executive produce the series, as will Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire, Westworld) and Lyndsey Weber (Star Trek Without Limits, 10 Cloverfield Lane).

Responsible for adapting the original material by J.R.R. Tolkien: J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will be surrounded by a team of experienced screenwriters. Among them, we find authors who have worked on Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad, 13 Reasons Why, Game of Thrones, The Sopranos and Stranger Things. Among the creative teams who will have the difficult task of setting up the universe of Lord of the Rings, we find costume designer Kate Hawley (Suicide Squad, Crimson Peak), Oscar-winning production designer Rick Heinrichs (Sleepy Hollow, Star Wars 8), Oscar-winning special effects supervisor Jason Smith (Avengers 1, Super 8, The Revenant). Finally, note the presence in the credits of John Howe who notably illustrated numerous editions of The Lord of the Rings books and worked as a concept artist on Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series was filmed between New Zealand and the United Kingdom. It must be said that New Zealand had already been the scene of the filming of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies. The series was therefore part of this tradition of using the South-East Pacific country as a backdrop. Season 2 began filming in the UK in late 2022 and is also expected to see sequences filmed in New Zealand.