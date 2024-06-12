zz-top-coming-to-st-louis-area-this-fall

ZZ Top, the iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band known for their signature beards, hotrods, and spinning guitars, is set to rock the St. Louis-area this fall. The legendary band will be taking the stage on Nov. 14 at The Factory at The District in Chesterfield, promising a night of unforgettable music and entertainment.

With a career spanning over five decades, ZZ Top has solidified their status as one of the most influential rock bands in history. From their classic hits like “La Grange” and “Sharp Dressed Man” to their more recent releases, the band has captivated audiences around the world with their unique blend of blues-infused rock.

Despite facing the tragic loss of longtime bassist Dusty Hill in 2021, ZZ Top remains as vibrant and powerful as ever. The addition of Elwood Francis on bass has brought a new energy to the band, while original members William Gibbons and Frank Beard continue to impress with their musical prowess.

In addition to their timeless classics, ZZ Top recently released their latest album, RAW, in July 2022. The album serves as a tribute to their roots and pays homage to the late Dusty Hill, showcasing the band’s unwavering dedication to their music and their fans.

Tickets for the highly-anticipated concert will go on sale starting Friday, June 14 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase tickets online through Ticketmaster or TheFactorySTL.com, ensuring they don’t miss out on the chance to see ZZ Top live in action.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to witness rock music history in the making as ZZ Top brings their electrifying performance to the St. Louis-area. Get ready to rock out and experience the magic of ZZ Top like never before!