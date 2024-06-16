Swiss singer Nemo had their first post-Eurovision gig at Zurich’s Pride Festival on Friday. The non-binary artist performed their winning Eurovision song, “The Code,” which secured Switzerland its third victory in the history of the music contest. Thousands of fans greeted Nemo with enthusiastic cheers as they took the stage. In addition to Nemo’s performance, other artists like The No Name Divas, Börni, Dawson, and Lainy Bridget also entertained the audience.

This was a significant moment for Nemo, marking their return to the spotlight after their Eurovision win. The Pride Festival in Zurich was abuzz with excitement and support for the artist. The festival featured a lineup of talented musicians, creating a vibrant atmosphere for attendees to enjoy. Nemo’s presence added to the energy of the event, bringing their unique style and music to the stage.

Looking ahead, Nemo is set to perform their winning song at various festivals throughout the summer, giving fans more opportunities to experience their music live. Saturday’s schedule included additional concerts, with a large parade planned in downtown Zurich in the afternoon. Organizers reported a record number of bands participating in the parade, with tens of thousands of people expected to join the festivities.

The Pride Festival in Zurich not only celebrated diversity and inclusion but also showcased the talent of artists like Nemo, who continue to make their mark on the music scene. The event brought the community together to enjoy live music, performances, and the spirit of unity. Nemo’s performance was a highlight of the festival, captivating the audience with their powerful vocals and stage presence.

As the summer festival season unfolds, fans can look forward to more opportunities to see Nemo and other artists perform live. The Zurich Pride Festival set the stage for a memorable weekend filled with music, festivities, and celebration. Nemo’s return to the spotlight was met with overwhelming support and enthusiasm from fans, underscoring the impact of their music and artistry on audiences around the world.

Overall, the Pride Festival in Zurich was a success, with Nemo’s performance shining bright as a tribute to creativity, self-expression, and unity. The event brought people together to celebrate diversity and inclusion through the power of music and art. Nemo’s first post-Eurovision gig was a momentous occasion, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their music career. Fans can look forward to more exciting performances from Nemo in the coming months as they continue to share their talent and passion with the world.