Zuri Hall recently addressed the rumors surrounding her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce during the 2024 Cannes Lions Festival. She made it clear that they are just friends and laughed off the dating rumors. Zuri, who is a TV host from Toledo, Ohio, expressed her support for Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift and even mentioned that she enjoyed watching their romance unfold in public.

Despite being spotted together at a Kansas City Chiefs game in 2022, Zuri emphasized that she and Kelce are simply friends and nothing more. She also mentioned that she is open to meeting the right person and is not currently in a relationship. Zuri shared her thoughts on dating, mentioning that she approaches it with curiosity and is looking forward to the next chapter in her love life.

When asked about her ideal partner, Zuri joked that while a celebrity would be nice, what truly matters is finding someone who is single and available. She also expressed her excitement about her work with NBCUniversal and how she enjoys her role as a correspondent on “Access Hollywood.” Zuri mentioned that she is looking forward to covering more red carpet events in the future, including the upcoming Emmys.

Overall, Zuri Hall’s focus remains on her career and enjoying her time at NBCUniversal. Despite the dating rumors surrounding her and Travis Kelce, she remains focused on her work and is looking forward to what the future holds in both her personal and professional life.