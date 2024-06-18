Zendaya is known for her impeccable style on the red carpet, and her stunning looks at the Met Gala never fail to impress. Law Roach, Zendaya’s stylist, recently revealed three of the actress’s most iconic Met Gala looks.

In a recent interview, Law Roach shared the style secrets behind Zendaya’s show-stopping outfits. He explained how they work together to create looks that are not only fashion-forward but also meaningful and impactful.

One of the looks Law Roach discussed was Zendaya’s Cinderella-inspired gown, complete with a glowing carriage purse. He revealed that the idea behind the look was to capture the essence of a modern-day princess, and Zendaya certainly delivered.

Another standout look was Zendaya’s Joan of Arc-inspired ensemble, which featured a sleek silver gown and a bold red wig. Law Roach explained that they wanted to pay homage to strong, powerful women throughout history, and Zendaya embodied that spirit with grace and style.

Finally, Law Roach talked about Zendaya’s take on the theme “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” where she wore a stunning Versace gown with intricate beading and a dramatic train. He shared that they wanted to create a look that was both regal and ethereal, and Zendaya certainly achieved that with her Met Gala appearance.

Overall, Law Roach’s insights into Zendaya’s Met Gala style showcase the thought and creativity that goes into each of her red carpet looks. From fairy-tale princesses to powerful historical figures, Zendaya’s fashion choices never fail to make a statement and leave a lasting impression on fans and fashion critics alike.