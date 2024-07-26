Zendaya was spotted in London’s Notting Hill district, looking stunning in her streetwear outfit. She wore a cropped tank top that showed off her abs, paired with baggy pants and a stylish leather belt. Despite turning heads with her fashionable look, fans were upset by paparazzi photos of her eating lunch outdoors. Zendaya was seen using takeout cutlery and enjoying a meal while being photographed, leaving some fans feeling that she deserved more privacy.

While some fans expressed their disappointment in the lack of privacy Zendaya was given during her meal, others praised her for taking the time to pose for photos with fans. The actress has been making headlines with her red-carpet appearances, including a jaw-dropping backless white tennis dress she wore to the premiere of her movie “Challengers” in London earlier this year.

Despite the attention she receives from the paparazzi, Zendaya continues to handle herself with grace and style both on and off the red carpet. Fans appreciate her willingness to interact with them and remain a positive role model in the entertainment industry. It’s important to remember that celebrities are human too and deserve respect and privacy, especially during personal moments like enjoying a meal in public. Let’s continue to support Zendaya and other celebrities in their careers while also respecting their boundaries and privacy.