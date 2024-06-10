zeenat-aman-recalls-playing-a-sex-worker-with-a-sense-of-dignity-in-manoranjan-priyanka-chopra-reacts

Zeenat Aman Reflects on Portraying a Sex Worker with Dignity in Manoranjan; Priyanka Chopra Shares Thoughts

Zeenat Aman recently took to social media to reminisce about her role as a sex worker in Shammi Kapoor’s film Manoranjan. The veteran actress described her character as sexually liberated, financially independent, and unafraid to stand up to men. She shared a still from the film where she is seen in a red dress, as well as a hand-painted poster featuring herself, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shammi Kapoor.

In her post, Zeenat Aman mentioned the challenges she faced from the “moral police” throughout her career, especially with Manoranjan, which defied societal norms. She praised Shammi Kapoor for bringing out one of her best performances in the film, which also featured RD Burman’s music and Sanjeev Kumar in a leading role.

Zeenat Aman’s post garnered responses from fellow actresses Priyanka Chopra and Archana Puran Singh. Priyanka Chopra commended Zeenat Aman for her enduring talent, while Archana Puran Singh shared her childhood memories of watching the film and how it influenced her own acting aspirations.

Zeenat Aman’s presence on social media has sparked conversations on various topics, showcasing her diverse insights and experiences. Known for her iconic roles in films like Don, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, and Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Zeenat Aman continues to captivate audiences with her posts.

