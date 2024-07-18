Zara McDermott recently shared some insights into her experience on Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Graziano Di Prima. She revealed that she had given him a nickname, “Sweet and Sour,” due to his fluctuating moods during rehearsals. This revelation came after concerns were raised by BBC producers regarding Di Prima’s behavior in rehearsals. Zara mentioned that his reaction to her mistakes in rehearsals sometimes made her feel uncomfortable.

In addition to the nickname, Di Prima also expressed his irritation with Zara’s constant water drinking and lip balm application during rehearsals. Despite these tensions, Zara assured producers that everything was fine and the issue was resolved. However, insiders revealed that a senior producer had to intervene to address Di Prima’s behavior and encourage him to be more considerate in his training critiques.

Zara later took to social media to share a heartfelt statement about her experience on the show, describing some training footage from last year as distressing to watch. This came after Di Prima was axed from the show due to claims of gross misconduct related to his training style. The BBC has since implemented changes to support the well-being of both celebrities and professional dancers on the show.

Overall, Zara’s revelations shed light on the challenges and tensions that can arise behind the scenes of popular TV shows like Strictly Come Dancing. It’s important for producers and participants to address any issues promptly to ensure a positive and supportive environment for everyone involved.