Zahara Jolie-Pitt, the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood A-listers Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, recently captivated fans with her impressive dance moves at a family event. The young starlet joined her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters at Spelman College in a fun and energetic routine that showcased her talent and passion for dance.

Zahara’s dance performance was captured in a video posted to TikTok, where she grooved to the catchy track “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto. Dressed in shades of green alongside her sorority sisters, Zahara exuded confidence and charisma as she effortlessly moved to the music in a green tank top, denim shorts, and sneakers.

The video of Zahara and her sorority sisters dancing at Spelman College quickly went viral, with fans expressing their excitement and admiration for the talented young dancer. One fan commented, “The excitement that I felt when I see Zahara! Go ahead and live your best college life girllll yasssss!” while another added, “I swear I’m loving this for Zahara.”

Zahara’s infectious energy and enthusiasm were evident as she waved her hands and moved her hips to the beat, captivating viewers with her natural talent and charisma. The video showcased Zahara’s passion for dance and her ability to command attention with her dynamic performance.

Last year, Zahara made headlines when she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha organization, becoming a member of the first historically Black sorority as a sophomore. In a video shared by Essence, the teen introduced herself in a line of her sisters, proudly declaring, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. Coming all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels, Los Angeles, California … I am this line’s number seven.”

Notably, Zahara dropped “Pitt” from her surname when she introduced herself as Zahara Jolie, signifying her independence and individual identity. The decision to remove her father’s last name was a personal choice for Zahara, reflecting her desire to establish her own path and identity separate from her famous parents.

Following her initiation into the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Zahara’s mother Angelina Jolie and brothers Maddox and Pax showed their support by attending an AKA luncheon in November 2023. The family posed for photos at the event celebrating the newest members of the Mu Pi Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., demonstrating their solidarity and pride in Zahara’s accomplishments.

In August 2022, Angelina Jolie struggled to contain her emotions as she dropped Zahara off at college, marking a significant milestone in the young star’s journey towards independence and self-discovery. Despite their tumultuous past, Brad Pitt expressed his pride and admiration for his daughter, acknowledging her intelligence and potential to flourish in college.

While Pitt did not join Jolie and their children at the AKA luncheon, he has been vocal about his support for Zahara and her academic pursuits. In an interview with Vanity Fair, Pitt praised his daughter’s intelligence and resilience, expressing his confidence in her ability to thrive in a college environment.

Despite the challenges and complexities of their family dynamic, Zahara’s classmates have expressed their hope to see Brad Pitt on campus someday, highlighting the importance of family support and unity in Zahara’s college experience. The young starlet’s journey towards independence and self-discovery is a testament to her strength and determination to forge her own path.

In addition to Zahara, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share five other children, including Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne. The former couple’s high-profile divorce in 2016 has had a significant impact on their children, with several of them choosing to distance themselves from Pitt in the aftermath of the split.

Most recently, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt’s request to legally drop her father’s last name was granted, underscoring the complexities and challenges faced by the Jolie-Pitt family in navigating their relationships and identities in the public eye. The decision to change her surname reflects Shiloh’s autonomy and agency in defining her own identity and individuality.

As Zahara Jolie-Pitt continues to dazzle fans with her talent and charisma, her journey towards self-discovery and independence serves as an inspiring example of resilience and determination in the face of adversity. With the unwavering support of her family and sorority sisters, Zahara is poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage as she embraces her unique identity and pursues her passions with confidence and grace.